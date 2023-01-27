Election: I remain in APC, says zonal director of PCC

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ajipe contested for the Ondo North Senatorial seat and came second at the primary, while pastor Jide Ipinsagba came first in the election.

Meanwhile, Ajipe challenged the election up to the Supreme Court, adding that although his question at the courts were not answered, that would not make him to leave the party.

According to him, after the supreme court decision on our case, “there are a lot of insinuations on social media that Ajipe wanted to decamp to PDP next week.

“To set the record straight, along the line when we were in the court, I was made the Southwest Zonal Director for Social and Humanitarial Directorate for the PCC.

“So, I believe it is a position of recognition and responsibility to the party. Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinunu is somebody I love personally because we have something in common which is human capital development.

“So, at the moment, I want to say that I remain in my party, I remain a director of social humanitarial directorate of PCC of APC.

“I am going to campaign for everybody who is today, an INEC-recognised candidate of the party. In terms of the Northern Senatorial District where pastor Jide Ipinsagba is a candidate, I will campaign for him to win.

“As a matter of fact, we have started rebranding some of our campaign vehicles to reflect the pictures of Asiwaju, Ipinsagba and others.

“We have already rebranded and donated six vehicles and three more to be donated soon with full picture of our presidential candidate of APC, senatorial candidate among others,” he said.

Ajipe, who said he had no grudges against Ipinsagba or any other person for not supporting him at the primary or at the court, called on his teeming supporters to work for the victory of APC in Ondo, and the Southwest at large.

According to him, i want to tell all my supporters, both outside and within Ondo State, that I remain in APC and I will work for all APC candidates.

” I will campaign for Tinubu/ Shetima to win the entire southwest in the forthcoming general election and work for Jide Ipinsagba and others to win as well.

“I will work for our party and remain in the party. Because no matter what happens, a landlord will not leave his house for a tenant, so I believe in majority and believe in time and God Almighty.