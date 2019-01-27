The candidates spoke at a governorship debate organised by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) Yoruba News Service, on Saturday in Lagos.

The Action Democratic Congress (ADC) candidate, Mr Muyiwa Fafowora, promised to increase mimimum salary of staff of the Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) to N50,000.

Fafowora also promised to employ 50,000 youths into the LAWMA.

He lamented that LAWMA workers in the state were underpaid and short staffed, which contributed to Lagos streets being dirty.

Lagos needs a grassroots man like me to bring about desired change.

On the incessant gridlock, we will construct Metrolines like we have in New York and bring in buses powered by gas to help traffic and environmental pollution.

Subsidised health insurance scheme is the solution to health challenges in the state.

Each resident will be made to pay N400 monthly and this will facilitate unlimited access to quality health care, Fafowora said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the other three candidates at event were Mrs Omolara Adesanya of Providence Peoples Congress (PPC), Mr Babatude Gbadamosi of Action Democratic Party (ADP) and Mrs Adebisi Ogunsanya of Young Progressive Party (YPP).

Adesanya of PPC promised to revamp the health facilities in the state.

She also promised construction of railway from Apapa to Berger, to provide solution to perennial traffic congestion in the state.

Gbadamosi of ADP promised to abolish health insurance scheme and establish free health services to residents.

He said his priority would also be to boost the infrastructural shortfall of the state by building rail lines to all the exit points of the state.

The candidate also promised to open up water transportation and the movement of container by barges, instead of through the roads, to cut the infamous Lagos traffic.

If free health service was possible during the regime of Alhaji Lateef Jankand, it can still be possible today with the huge resources in the state.

We will build 40,000 houses to reduce housing problems, introduce electric buses to reduce air pollution and promote recycling, streamline the different taxes and levies paid to the state, as well as introduce tax refund for taxpayers, he said

As for Mrs Ogunsanya of the YPP, she said her priority would be job creation and youth empowerment, to reduce unemployment among Nigerian youth.

We will establish job centres in all Local Government Areas where we will collate the data of unemployed individuals and contact them afterwards for training and job placements.

We will also ensure easy access to loans for Small and Medium Enterprises to boost their businesses and become employers of labour, she said.

The candidates decried what they called the lack of accountability and wasteful attitude of the present administration, while promising to judiciously expend the state resources and account for them annually.

In their various presentations, the candidates also promised to improve on healthcare, education, security, power, housing and environment

They also promised transportation rejuvenation, infrastructural development, elimination of multiple taxation, civil service salary review, creation of youth employment, among others.