The women, who made the call on Friday in Kaduna while reacting to El-Rufais re-election, described the governor as women equality advocate who acknowledged the potential of women in nation building.

They expressed optimism that their demand would be answered following El-Rufais led-administration promotion of gender equality and women empowerment in the last four years.

According to them, the governors decision to pick a woman as his deputy is a clear indication of his effort to create a level playing field for women to contribute to the development of the state.

One of the women, Ms Sabeera Aliyu, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the governor had promised to continue promoting gender equality in the state if re-elected.

According to her, the promise attracted huge support of women to the governors re-election bid.

She added that the 40 per cent appointment to women was to redeem the governors promise.

It will also provide the needed opportunity for women to bring their talent to the table for sustainable development in the state.

The government should appoint more women and shoulder them with the responsibilities of empowering their fellow women through education, skills acquisition and financial support.

The government should continue to support women who could not make a living through western education, with skills, capital and financial assistance for self-reliance.

She also called on the government to establish a specific agency to deal with marital and other domestic issues affecting women as alternatives to adjudication.

Similarly, Ms Hassana Sulaiman, a writer and a novelist, said that 40 per cent slot, if approved, would improve women participation in the political process in the state.

The issue of gender equality is a movement to ensure that qualified women contest and hold political positions without any form of oppression.

Women across the world have held positions and have done excellently well. I can also say that the decision to give the deputy governors seat to a woman in Kaduna State was born out of the impressive performance of the few women that worked in the El-Rufai-led government, Sulaiman said.

On her part, Ms Hauwa Muhammad called on the government to continue the laudable efforts toward equipping the girl child with sound and qualitative education at no cost.

Ms Khadija Musa, an economist, said that involving women in economic decision-making processes would ensure sustainable economic growth, due to women's inherent skills in managing resources.

She also called on the government to create a legal framework that protects women rights in work places, describing it as crucial to ending gender imbalance in both public and private sectors.

Ms Jamila Yusuf argued that if given the opportunity, women would ensure peaceful and harmonious relationship among different people in the state as they ensure peace in their various homes.

According to her, a reasonable number of women in key public offices would create the needed balance between civic responsibilities and home front.