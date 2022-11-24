RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

El-Rufai restates support for Tinubu, inaugurates APC Campaign Council

News Agency Of Nigeria

Governor Nasir El-Rufai on Thursday inaugurated the Kaduna State All Progressive Congress (APC) Campaign Council, pledging total support for Bola Tinubu, the party’s presidential candidate.

APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Kaduna State Governor, Nasiru El-Rufai. [Twitter:HassanBBest]
“He is an experienced leader, he has shown what he can do in Lagos State, we expect him to apply the same magic formula to transform Nigeria for the better.

Tinubu is a leader who will be just, fair and equitable to all,” El-Rufai said.

He therefore said the task before the campaign council was to ensure total victory for the APC in the 2023 general election.

According to him, his administration has done a lot in the last seven and half years which has changed the narrative of governance and the advancement of the common man.

He said the successes were achieved through collective efforts, adding that the same team will support all APC candidates to victory.

According to him, a vote for APC in 2023 will be a vote for progress and development.

El-Rufai called on the party members to organise themselves and work very hard and ensure that APC is voted from top to bottom.

In his speech, APC governorship candidate, Uba Sani pledged to carry everyone along and urged members of the campaign council to see their responsibility as a challenge and work as a team to deliver.

“Remember that you are occupying a position of trust and do not forget in a democracy power belongs to the people,” he said, adding that they should seek out the people to vote for the party.

He said members of the party should reach out to voters in the grassroots and work hard to ensure sweeping victory for APC in Kaduna state and in the presidential election.

The APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu called on all candidates and members of the council to work harmoniously for the success of the party.

The APC national chairman, represented by Salihu Suleman, said they should shun all differences to ensure total victory of all APC candidates.

El-Rufai restates support for Tinubu, inaugurates APC Campaign Council

