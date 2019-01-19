The Governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai has reportedly mocked the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for celebrating its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar’s visit to the United States.

Atiku travelled to the US, after 13 years, on Thursday, January 17, 2019 in company of Senate President Bukola Saraki and other delegates.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) had constantly boasted that the PDP presidential candidate cannot travel to the US, based on allegations of money laundering levelled against him.

Atiku was accused of laundering money ($40 million) to the US through his fourth wife, Jennifer Douglas.

So, it was a big deal for the camp of the former Vice-President when their principal visited the US.

El-Rufai’s reaction

In his reaction, the Governor of Kaduna state said “Atiku is in America after begging for 12 years to get visa and people in the PDP are celebrating instead of crying. So all of a sudden, going to America is an achievement?

“Mr. President, I first went to America when I was 23 years old, it is not an achievement, but in the minds of the PDP, getting a visa after begging for 12 years is an achievement.

“Do you want to vote those who will go to Trump before they come back to Nigeria? Do you want those who will take all your money to America? Atiku Abubakar should be explaining to Nigerians why he did not go to America for 12 years.”

However, some political observers are of the opinion that Atiku Abubakar’s travel to the US will not have any impact on the upcoming elections, as most voters have already decided on who to vote for.