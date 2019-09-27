Kaduna Governor Malam Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai has mocked his favorite sparring partner and immediate past senator for Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, on his Twitter page.

El-Rufai not only referred to Sani as unemployable, he also said Sani is not good enough for a desk role in the Kaduna State civil service.

El-Rufai was responding to Twitter user @SaifuBawa who had asked the governor to start paying Sani a salary so he could purchase some sense, after Sani’s hot take on the minimum wage subject.

Governor Nasir El Rufai and Senator Shehu Sani have been at loggerheads which led to the exit of the latter from the All Progressives Congress (APC) [independent]

Sani had tweeted that: "Any payment of minimum wage by any state not in accordance with the template of the new minimum wage act is simply a fraud. Selective, manipulative and dubious payment is simply a deceit. Confirm full compliance from the NLC & the TUC first. Not from politicians."

“Uncertain whether he is good enough to be employed by the Kaduna State Civil Service Commission”, El-Rufai tweeted, while throwing in a number of laughter Emojis for effect.

A history of insults

It is not the first time El-Rufai and Sani have ‘dragged’ themselves on Twitter or in the media.

On August 29, 2019 Sani was furious after El-Rufai said he had reduced him to a blogger. He responded by saying El-Rufai should not blame him for not making President Buhari’s delegation to Japan after he spent 3 days in Abuja lobbying to get on the presidential jet or entourage.

Sani had also advised Buhari that if El-Rufai kneels before him next time like he always does, the president should "protect his groins."

President Muhammadu Buhari attends wedding of Nasir El-rufai’s son on April 3, 2015 in Abuja (Punch)

Sani had said: "My attention has been brought to a statement credited to the Governor of Kaduna state Mallam El-Rufai whom he claimed to have ‘turned me to a blogger and exiled Hunkuyi to China’,” he said.

“I’m pleased to have reduced the height of El-Rufai from a Dwarf to a leper who was rejected by the Governors forum.

“El-Rufai is more focused on his presidential ambitions while his state is under the siege of Kidnappers.

“Mr El-Rufai,face the President’s men who threw away your list of ministers and threw out your luggage from Japan trip.

“He is still obsessed with World Loans and using it as an excuse to justify his incompetence while his counterparts in other states are busy commissioning and executing projects. SINCE YOU ARE STILL ANGRY FOR NOT GETTING THE LOAN,I CAN HELP YOU WITH SOME HIGH HEELS SHOES TO INCREASE YOUR HEIGHT (emphasis his).

“If El-Rufai kneels down before you, protect your groins.”

Shehu Sani never agrees with anything with El-Rufai on it (SaharaReporters)

In the 8th senate, Sani alongside Senators Suleiman Hunkuyi who represented Kaduna North in the upper legislative chamber and Danjuma Laah who represented Kaduna South, prevented Kaduna from accessing a World Bank loan because of their beef with El-Rufai.

El-Rufai had referred to the trio as enemies of the masses and democracy afterwards. One report quoted El-Rufai as calling Sani a "bastard".

Sani continuously takes on El-Rufai on the herdsmen/banditry crises in the south of Kaduna and on the general state of affairs in the state.

Sani loses election because of El-Rufai

As the battle between both men raged before the 2019 elections, Sani dumped the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) for the lesser known People’s Redemption Party (PRP); while hoping to retain his senate seat from his new platform.

A human rights activist before his recent foray into politics, Sani lost his senate re-election battle to the El-Rufai backed Uba Sani of the APC, a scenario that has further strained their frosty relationship.