RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

El-rufai endorsed as Tinubu’s running mate

Authors:

Ima Elijah

It can be recalled that Tinubu recently admitted that he is still searching for his running mate.

Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, hugs former Lagos governor, Bola Tinubu [Punch]
Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, hugs former Lagos governor, Bola Tinubu [Punch]

The Tinubu Support Organization has endorsed the Governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-rufai as a running mate to the Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Recommended articles

It can be recalled that Tinubu recently admitted that he is still searching for his running mate.

But speaking during a press conference on Monday, July 04, 2022, in Kaduna, TSO’s Director-General, Aminu Suleiman, said the group arrived at the choice of El-Rufai after meeting with critical stakeholders from the northwest zone and beyond.

He believes that the choice of running mate is a critical success factor for the victory of Tinubu in 2023, hence the organisation having assessed all options wants the APC’s candidate for the vice president should come from the northwest, which is the largest voting bloc in the country.

El-Rufai, the group added, is a very experienced person who has done well in both politics and governance at the federal and state levels and is the best candidate that can complement Tinubu as Vice President.

“After due consultation with critical Stakeholders especially in the North-West, it is of the fact that El-Rufai is Asiwaju’s best choice for VP,” Suleiman said.

“The Tinubu Support Organisation is working tirelessly for the election of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the next President of Nigeria. TSO believes that the choice of running mate is a critical success factor for the victory of Asiwaju.

“We are glad that the APC has many outstanding individuals among its leaders. But having assessed all the options, it is the view of TSO that the APC’s candidate for VP should be chosen from the North-West, the single largest voting bloc in Nigeria.

“It is our view that the person that can best compliment Asiwaju as VP is Malam Nasir El-Rufai The Executive Governor of Kaduna State and we recommend that he should be chosen as the running mate.

“El-Rufai is a very experienced person. He has held office at the federal level and at the state level, and he has done well in every office. He has always stood for progressive policies. He is not afraid of difficult decisions. This is a man that is running a state government with appointees from all over Nigeria.

“His capacity is not in doubt. His personal ability is outstanding. He is firm. He is courageous. He is principled. We know that he resisted every pressure to be dragged into the presidential race. We appreciate him and his colleagues, the APC governors from the north, for sticking to the view that gentlemen should respect agreements."

For some weeks now, it’s been rumoured that Ex-Borno Governor, Kashima Shettima and his successor and current Borno Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum are the two frontline contenders being considered to run alongside Tinubu.

Authors:

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Group says Northern Govs prefers Lalong as VP to Tinubu

Group says Northern Govs prefers Lalong as VP to Tinubu

PDP unveil ex-Channels broadcaster as C/River’s Dep Gov candidate

PDP unveil ex-Channels broadcaster as C/River’s Dep Gov candidate

El-rufai endorsed as Tinubu’s running mate

El-rufai endorsed as Tinubu’s running mate

Acting Accountant-General replaced 1 month after appointment

Acting Accountant-General replaced 1 month after appointment

Jigawa govt pays N1.2bn to 550 retirees

Jigawa govt pays N1.2bn to 550 retirees

Insults won’t help you – Buhari’s aide cautions Peter Obi’s followers

Insults won’t help you – Buhari’s aide cautions Peter Obi’s followers

Bayelsa gov urges preservation of Ijaw culture in U.S.

Bayelsa gov urges preservation of Ijaw culture in U.S.

LG boss lauds Gov. Sanwo-Olu on projects in Epe

LG boss lauds Gov. Sanwo-Olu on projects in Epe

Judge’s absence stalls Ayo Fayose’s ‘money laundering’ trial

Judge’s absence stalls Ayo Fayose’s ‘money laundering’ trial

Trending

PDP in disarray as crisis over Atiku’s selection of Okowa worsens

PDP in disarray as Atiku Abubakar's choice of VP causes problems for the party. (Punch)

Wike’s loyalists threaten defection as Atiku moves to avert PDP collapse

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Nyesom Wike. (DailyPost)

Ortom calls out PDP for betraying Wike

Benue Governor, Samuel Ortom goes hard on police IG over herdsmen killings

2023: Tinubu’s running mate says his original school certificates are missing

Kabiru Masari (Daily Trust)