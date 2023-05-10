The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

El-Rufai calls for 80% revenue allocation to states

Ima Elijah

Under the new formula, states would have sufficient resources to compete, similar to the days of regional governments.

Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai [The Africa Report]
Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai [The Africa Report]

Recommended articles

Speaking at a policy and book presentation in Abuja on Tuesday, May 09, 2023, the Governor proposed a reversal of the current formula to allocate 80% of revenue to states and 20% to the federal government.

He argued that such a shift would allow the federal government to relinquish many of its current responsibilities to the states, providing citizens with greater accountability.

El-Rufai highlighted the importance of citizens holding their governors accountable, stating that the proposed formula would allow for this by reverting to the 1963 Constitution, where most of the functions went to the states, and the federal government had limited functions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Under the new formula, states would have sufficient resources to compete, similar to the days of regional governments.

In addition, the Governor noted that the proposed formula would allow for citizens to hold their governors responsible for the functionality of public institutions such as general hospitals, primary schools, and secondary schools.

El-Rufai emphasised that with 80% of revenue allocated to states, citizens would have greater leverage to demand accountability from their governors and ultimately drive positive change.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FG orders airlines to relocate ahead of inauguration ceremony

FG orders airlines to relocate ahead of inauguration ceremony

I’m competent for Speakership- Rep Abbas

I’m competent for Speakership- Rep Abbas

El-Rufai calls for 80% revenue allocation to states

El-Rufai calls for 80% revenue allocation to states

JAMB to integrate Nigerian students from Sudan into universities

JAMB to integrate Nigerian students from Sudan into universities

Immigration blames CBN for passport booklet scarcity

Immigration blames CBN for passport booklet scarcity

BREAKING: APP withdraws petition against Tinubu

BREAKING: APP withdraws petition against Tinubu

Oyetola congratulates Adeleke over Supreme Court judgment

Oyetola congratulates Adeleke over Supreme Court judgment

BREAKING: Tribunal adjourned as Tinubu addresses Atiku's request for live broadcast

BREAKING: Tribunal adjourned as Tinubu addresses Atiku's request for live broadcast

Elon Musk teases audio, video call features for Twitter

Elon Musk teases audio, video call features for Twitter

Pulse Sports

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets to play Burkina Faso in QF following Cameroon's elimination

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets to play Burkina Faso in QF following Cameroon's elimination

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi put curves on display to celebrate 40th birthday

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi put curves on display to celebrate 40th birthday

Achraf Hakimi celebrates his mum Sadia Mouh on Mother's Day, snubs estranged wife

Achraf Hakimi celebrates his mum Sadia Mouh on Mother's Day, snubs estranged wife

Osimhen talks surpassing inspirational George Weah

Osimhen talks surpassing inspirational George Weah

Victor Osimhen ascends to footballing royalty with Napoli Serie A triumph

Victor Osimhen ascends to footballing royalty with Napoli Serie A triumph

Newcastle set to flex oil-money with blockbuster move for PSG star

Newcastle set to flex oil-money with blockbuster move for PSG star

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Toyin Abraham, Eniola Badmus were vocal supporters of Tinubu

Tinubu appoints Eniola Badmus, Toyin Abraham, other Nollywood stars

Festus Keyamo, SAN

Illiteracy is a disease - Keyamo mocks Obidients over Russian lawyer rumour

President Muhammadu Buhari (right) will hand over office to Bola Tinubu (middle) on May 29, 2023, as constitutionally required [Twitter/@officialABAT]

Why Tinubu will be sworn in on May 29 despite court cases, explained

Presidential candidates, Peter Obi, Bola Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar and Rabiu Kwankwanso (Channels TV)

IReV fails to upload complete results 69 days after 2023 presidential elections