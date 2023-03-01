ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

El-Rufai believes Tinubu’s victory underlines resilience of Nigerians

News Agency Of Nigeria

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has described the victory of Sen. Bola Tinubu in the Feb. 25 Presidential election as a tribute to the resilience of Nigerians whose votes made it all possible.

President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Kaduna State governor, Nasiru El-Rufai. [Twitter:@BashirElRufai]
According to El-Rufai, Tinubu’s success at the polls came amidst the most onerous circumstances for the candidates of the ruling party, adding that it underlines the scale of the hard work put in by the APC and its supporters.

The governor said the APC has a duty to repay this faith by providing purposeful governance that delivers progressive outcomes for all Nigerians.

“I have no doubt that Asiwaju Bola Tinubu grasps the import of this victory and will lead Nigeria’s forward with renewed hope.

“He knows he has our staunch support in bringing Nigerians together and uniting the country in common endeavours for progress, peace and prosperity,’’ he said.

El Rufai said that he was proud of the contributions of Kaduna state to this monumental triumph that the APC has accomplished, lamenting that in this titanic struggle, we sadly lost many of our National Assembly seats.

“As regrettable as that is, APC members are still victors. APC members in Kaduna State, our supporters and the entire people of Kaduna state have just partaken in a festival of democracy that has demonstrated our status as people of honour.

‘’Our region as a whole has shown that we value national unity, that we honour agreements and dutifully discharge the obligations that such entail,’’ he said.

He urged every APC member to be an integral part of this victorious national party.

The governor promised that Kaduna APC would build on this momentum to victory in the March 11 governorship and State House of Assembly elections.

‘’On that day, our people will use the legitimate route democracy offers to redress the setbacks of Feb. 25 by giving an emphatic victory to all APC candidates in Kaduna State.

‘’We will campaign hard anew our strong record of governance in the last eight years in which we have put our people first,’’ he said.

The governor appealed to people of the state to come and vote massively on March 11, arguing that many of their candidates would have won on Feb. 25, if there was better turnout of their supporters.

According to him, this is no time for political apathy because the choice Kaduna State faces is monumental, and we should choose wisely just as Nigeria has done.

News Agency Of Nigeria

