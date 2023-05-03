The sports category has moved to a new website.
Nigeria begs UK govt for mercy as Ekweremadu faces 10 years in jail

Ima Elijah

Ekweremadu and his wife Beatrice, aged 56 were found guilty of facilitating the travel of a young man to Britain with the intent to exploit him.

Former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu [Unknown]

The motion called for the UK government to intervene in the sentencing of Nigerian Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu and his wife Beatrice. The couple is set to be sentenced on May 5, 2023, at the Central Criminal Court, Old Bailey in the UK.

The Nigerian lawmakers are urging the UK court to show mercy in its sentencing of the Ekweremadus, and they have requested that the Nigerian government take diplomatic measures to intervene in the trial.

The House has further directed the Clerk of the lower legislative chamber to convey their resolutions in writing to the British Embassy, UK government, and parliament.

Ekweremadu, aged 60, and his wife Beatrice, aged 56, alongside Obinna Obeta, aged 51, were found guilty of facilitating the travel of a young man to Britain with the intent to exploit him. The verdict was delivered after a six-week trial at the Old Bailey.

The House of Representatives hopes that the UK government will take note of their request and take action to ensure that the Ekweremadus are not unduly punished.

