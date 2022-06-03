RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Ekweremadu makes U-turn, supports PDP governorship candidate in Enugu

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The former Deputy Senate President, Chief Ike Ekweremadu, has formally announced his withdrawal from the 2023 gubernatorial election in Enugu State.

Senator Ike Ekweremadu.
Senator Ike Ekweremadu.

Ekweremadu, who represents Enugu West Senatorial Zone, disclosed this in a statement issued in Enugu on Thursday.

Recommended articles

He stated that the decision followed wide consultations and in a bid not to jeopardise the peace and security in the state.

He stated that he had consulted with the elders of the party and other Nigerians and had “painstaking introspection on his contributions to the development of the PDP”.

He explained that he would not want to put anybody in harm's way by “a foreseeable combustive political environment”.

According to him, my ambition is not worth the life of any Enugu son or daughter.

Ekweremadu had earlier withdrawn from the party’s gubernatorial primary election, which produced Mr Peter Mba as the party’s flag bearer on May 25.

He stated that he had received assurances from Mba that everybody would participate in his campaign team.

He said that the PDP gubernatorial candidate also promised to integrate his (Ekweremadu) “Pathway to a new Enugu State” in his programme.

“It is time to unite. I congratulate Mba and wish him success,” the lawmaker stated.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

It is my turn to be president, says Tinubu

It is my turn to be president, says Tinubu

Our delegates belong to you - Oyo APC guber candidate assures Tinubu

Our delegates belong to you - Oyo APC guber candidate assures Tinubu

Ekweremadu makes U-turn, supports PDP governorship candidate in Enugu

Ekweremadu makes U-turn, supports PDP governorship candidate in Enugu

Money can’t buy Nigeria’s President – Orji Kalu

Money can’t buy Nigeria’s President – Orji Kalu

2023: Adebutu remains our governorship candidate in Ogun – PDP

2023: Adebutu remains our governorship candidate in Ogun – PDP

2023: Ex Plateau Governor says Atiku is a perfect match for Buhari, APC

2023: Ex Plateau Governor says Atiku is a perfect match for Buhari, APC

Without my support, Buhari wouldn't be president - Tinubu

Without my support, Buhari wouldn't be president - Tinubu

You wouldn't have become Ogun Gov without my support, Tinubu Tells Abiodun

You wouldn't have become Ogun Gov without my support, Tinubu Tells Abiodun

Some aspirants bought form to negotiate for ministerial position - Okorocha

Some aspirants bought form to negotiate for ministerial position - Okorocha

Trending

APC screening panel asked to disqualify Tinubu over...

Bola-Tinubu-

Peter Obi: How many parties could a man join in his lifetime? – Sowore

Omoyele Sowore

I need your support - Atiku woos Wike, other PDP aspirants

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar and Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike. [Premium Times]

Wike yet to congratulate Atiku despite pledging to support PDP Primaries winner

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Nyesom Wike. (DailyPost)