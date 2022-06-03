Ekweremadu makes U-turn, supports PDP governorship candidate in Enugu

He stated that the decision followed wide consultations and in a bid not to jeopardise the peace and security in the state.

He stated that he had consulted with the elders of the party and other Nigerians and had “painstaking introspection on his contributions to the development of the PDP”.

He explained that he would not want to put anybody in harm's way by “a foreseeable combustive political environment”.

According to him, my ambition is not worth the life of any Enugu son or daughter.

Ekweremadu had earlier withdrawn from the party’s gubernatorial primary election, which produced Mr Peter Mba as the party’s flag bearer on May 25.

He stated that he had received assurances from Mba that everybody would participate in his campaign team.

He said that the PDP gubernatorial candidate also promised to integrate his (Ekweremadu) “Pathway to a new Enugu State” in his programme.