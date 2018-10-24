Pulse.ng logo
Ekweremadu: "I'm still in the PDP"

Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu responds to rumours, says he's not leaving PDP.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, is assuring his supporters and constituents that he is still a card carrying member of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Ekweremadu’s assurance arrives on the heels of speculations and rumours which suggested that he is seriously considering dumping the PDP because he has been treated badly by the party.

The rumours assumed lives of their own after former Anambra Governor, Peter Obi, was named by PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar as his running mate ahead of the 2019 general elections.

People have been seeking clarification

Addressing the defection rumours on his Facebook page, Ekweremadu said: “I am presently out of the country on a pre-scheduled engagement.

“In the past 24 hours, I have been inundated with calls from friends and political associates seeking clarification on the rumours of my departure from the PDP, which has dominated the media.

“Let it be known that my path in politics is in the hands of the Almighty God, who has indeed been very faithful and gracious to me. I’m very grateful to God for this”.

Ekweremadu still in PDP

Ekweremadu added that he is still a member of the PDP.

“My vision in politics is a system that works for everybody, a social and political environment where everybody, every section, and every tribe not only counts, but is also seen to count. As leaders, we must be mindful of this, for any system built on anything less will not endure.

“I am grateful to you - members of my family, my friends, political associates, and admirers across Nigeria and beyond - for your uncommon concern. I am indeed humbled by your kind words of solidarity and support.

“Please, rest assured that I am still in the PDP”.

According to the gossip mill, Ekweremadu felt slighted by the PDP after he was overlooked for the Atiku running mate role; especially since the PDP presidential flagbearer narrowed his search to the Southeast region of Nigeria where Ekweremadu hails from.

