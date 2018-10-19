Pulse.ng logo
Ekiti tribunal admits 10 LG, 109 wards electoral materials as exhibits

The Ekiti State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal on Friday in Abuja admitted as exhibits, electoral materials used in no fewer than 10 Local Government Areas and 109 Wards for the July 14, governorship elections.

The materials were tendered by Prof. Olusola Kolapo, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate at the elections, through his counsel, Mr Yusuf Ali (SAN), as part of evidence to prosecute his case.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that electoral materials from Efon (10 wards), Ekiti East (12 wards), Ekiti West (11 wards), Ekiti South(11 wards), Emure (10 wards), and Gbonyin (10 wards), had been admitted as exhibit so far.

Electoral materials from Ido Osi (11wards), Ijero (12 wards), Ikole (12 wards) and Ilejemeje (10 wards) had also been admitted as exhibit.

The defence team, however, objected to the admissibility of the documents, stating that they were not pleaded and that some of the wards mentioned were not in contention.

Counsel to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mr Charles Uwensuyi (SAN), maintained that some of the documents tendered, were not certified true copies and should therefore, not be admitted.

Justice Suleiman Belgore, Chairman of the three-member tribunal, who admitted the documents, said all objections should be reserved and incorporated in the final addresses of the various defendants.

He further said that documents admitted as exhibits could still be expunged at the end if necessary.

Counsel to Gov. Kayode Fayemi, Mr Akin Olujinmi (SAN), objected to all the polling units and voting points not in contention in the petition.

Ali in his response said he pleaded all the documents and certified true copies of the electoral materials attached to prove his case and promised to bring evidence of payment to all Certified True Copies of documents tendered.

NAN further reports that Ekiti State had 177 wards with 2,197 polling units in 16 Local Government Areas while electoral materials from 11of Local Government Areas, with 109 wards had been admitted as exhibits.

The PDP and its candidate, Kolapo, had approached the tribunal, challenging the declaration of Fayemi of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the July 14, governorship elections.

The case was adjourned until Saturday, Oct. 20, for continuation of hearing. 

