This is contained in a statement by Chief Ajbade Olubunmi, Special Adviser on Media to the Chairman of the State Council of Obas in Ado Ekiti on Wednesday.

According to him, the Obas took the decision at their statutory monthly meeting in Ado Ekiti, after listening to a four-man voluntary organisation known as our belief project, led by Mr Aloba Abejide.

“Towards this, the Obas said they would send a delegation at the appropriate time to prevail on him to contest for the position.

“Abejide had pleaded with the traditional rulers to call on the governor to make up his mind early and declare his intention to contest in the 2023 Presidential election.

“The State Chairman of the traditional rulers council who is also the Alawe of Ilawe Ekiti, Oba Adebanji Alabi, who welcomed the team to the council meeting, spoke at length in tandem with complimentary remarks from several traditional rulers, on what they described as sterling qualities of the governor.

“The challenges confronting Nigeria would definitely need a young, dynamic, energetic and brilliant person like Fayemi who has the wherewithal to be a good president,” he said.