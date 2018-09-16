Pulse.ng logo
Ekiti State APC gets new party executives

The News Agency of Nigeria, reports that an immediate past state Secretary of the party, Mr. Paul Omotoso, emerged as its new state Chairman.

Young women members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) under the aegis of the APC Young Women Forum, have called for a truly democratic election process at the convention. play Ekiti State APC gets new party executives (Daily Trust)

The All Progressives Congress, (APC)  in Ekiti state on has adopted and inuagurated a new  35-member State Executive Council.

The adoption and inauguration of the new exco was held at a marathon stakeholder’ meeting at Iyin Ekiti, hometown of former state governor and current National Deputy Chairman, (South) of the party, Chief Niyi Adebayo.

This came after a motion moved by a former Senator, chief Ayo Arise and seconded by a former Minister of State for Works, Dayo Adeyeye.

Present at the forum included the Chairman of the local organising committee for the congress and Deputy-Governor-elect in Ekiti, chief Bisi Egbeyemi, INEC officials and APC leaders across the state.

NAN reports that a former Deputy Governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Ahamad Muhammad, led a team of national delegation at the event.

Among the new state officers are Mr. Sola Elesin as Deputy Chairman, Mr. Ogunsakin Kayode as State Secretary and Mr. Ade Ajayi as the new Public Relations Officer, (PRO) among others.

In an acceptance speech, the new state chairman pledged to be above board and work towards repositioning the party for greater results.

