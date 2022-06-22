RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Ekiti Governor-Elect, Oyebanji receives Certificate of Return

The Ekiti Governor-Elect, Mr Biodun Oyebanji and Deputy Governor-Elect, Mrs Monisade Afuye, on Wednesday received their Certificates of Return from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

L-R: Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)’s National Commissioner in charge of Lagos, Ekiti and Oyo-state, Sam Olumekun, Ekiti State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Mr Adesina Tella and Governor-Elect, Biodun Oyebanji during the presentation of certificate of return to Oyebanji at the state INEC office in Ado Ekiti on Wednesday. [Twitter:@biodunaoyebanji]
Mr Sam Olumekun, INEC National Commissioner in charge of Ekiti, Oyo and Lagos States, presented the certificates to the duo at the state headquarters of the commission in Ado Ekiti.

Olumekun said the commission would pay attention to the new challenges and lessons learnt in the Ekiti Governorship election.

According to him, this is toward greater service delivery in the management of future elections.

Receiving the certificate, Oyebanji promised not to disappoint the people of the state by remaining faithful to the full implementation of his campaign promises.

Ekiti Governor-Elect, Oyebanji receives Certificate of Return. [Twitter:@biodunaoyebanji]
He particular pledged to put in his best to implement the six points agenda entrenched in his manifesto.

He added that his victory at the poll was a testament to the performance of Gov. Kayode Fayemi.

Oyebanji commended President Muhammadu Buhari for providing a level playing ground for all the contestants to test their popularity and acceptance during the election.

He hailed INEC for the introduction of Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), which made the process seamless, fair and transparent.

“Ekiti Kete, we thank you all for investing your trust in us; in our party, what is happening today is historic in Ekiti.

“This is the first time that the government will be succeeding itself and I make bold to say that this is made possible by the sterling performance of Gov. Fayemi.

“This is because June 18 was a referendum on Gov. Fayemi as governor of Ekiti and the people came out and validated the fact that he has done well,” he said.

Earlier, Mr Adeniran Tella, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Ekiti said the introduction of new technology and other features in the Ekiti governorship election was intended to deepen electoral processes and consolidate democracy.

Tella assured that the commission would continue to consolidate on the successes recorded during the election.

Mr Fatoba Oluwole, who won the Ekiti East Constituency 1 bye-election, also received his Certificate of Return at the event.

