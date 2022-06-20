RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Ekiti Governor-elect, Oyebanji, breaks silence on vote-buying allegations

Authors:

Ima Elijah

Responding to the question of alleged votes buying during the election that ushered him in as governor-elect, Oyebanji said...

The Ekiti state Governor-elect, Biodun Oyebanji. [Twitter:BAO]
The Ekiti state Governor-elect, Biodun Oyebanji. [Twitter:BAO]

Governor-elect of last Saturday’s Ekiti State governorship election, Biodun Oyebanji, has written off speculations that his party, the All Progressive Congress helped him procure victory through vote-buying.

Recommended articles

Oyebanji said neither he nor the ruling APC was involved in the alleged votes buying scam during the polls.

Oyebanji spoke to State House Correspondents on Monday, June 20, 2022, after the party’s leadership presented him to President Muhammadu Buhari as the winner of the election and governor-elect of the state.

Chairman of the APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, led the delegation to the Presidential Villa.

Other members of the team that accompanied the governor-elect to the villa, include the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) and governor of Ekiti, Kayode Fayemi; Chairman of the Progressives Governors’ Forum (PGF) and governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu; governor of Jigawa State, Mohammed Badaru; and the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo, who was also governor of Ekiti State between 1999 to 2003.

Responding to the question of alleged votes buying during the election that ushered him in as governor-elect, Oyebanji said his victory was a result of the sterling performance of the APC-led administration in the state, coupled with the fact that he campaigned effectively and presented a reasonable manifesto to the people of the state and neither himself nor the party bought any votes.

Corroborating Oyebanji, the National Chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Adamu, said such allegation of vote-buying may be the handwork of the opposition class who are angry for losing out at the poll.

Authors:

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

The only way Peter Obi and Tinubu can substitute their running mates - INEC

The only way Peter Obi and Tinubu can substitute their running mates - INEC

PDP not ready for power – Godsday Orubebe dumps party

PDP not ready for power – Godsday Orubebe dumps party

Ekiti Governor-elect, Oyebanji, breaks silence on vote-buying allegations

Ekiti Governor-elect, Oyebanji, breaks silence on vote-buying allegations

How sanctioned Russia has become China’s main source of oil [Pulse Explainer]

How sanctioned Russia has become China’s main source of oil [Pulse Explainer]

Commuters stranded as fuel scarcity hits Lagos

Commuters stranded as fuel scarcity hits Lagos

NDLEA arrests 297 suspects, intercepts 3,107.786 kg of drugs in Adamawa

NDLEA arrests 297 suspects, intercepts 3,107.786 kg of drugs in Adamawa

FG renews commitment to complete Calabar-Itu-Ikot Ekpene Highway

FG renews commitment to complete Calabar-Itu-Ikot Ekpene Highway

FG releases results of 2022 Common Entrance Examination

FG releases results of 2022 Common Entrance Examination

2023 elections: I will work for PDP though I lost primary elections — Plateau PDP chieftain

2023 elections: I will work for PDP though I lost primary elections — Plateau PDP chieftain

Trending

Muslim-Muslim ticket: Tinubu breaks silence, reveals running mate’s region

All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Sen. Bola Tinubu. [Guardian]

BREAKING: PDP picks Okowa as Atiku’s running mate

Vice President Atiku Saraki nd Governor Ifeanyi Okowa. [Vanguard]

Where does Okowa’s emergence as Atiku’s running mate leave Wike?

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State [Twitter/@GovWike]

Who will be the next first lady of Nigeria?

Who will be Nigeria's next First Lady? (Pulse Nigeria)