Ekiti election tribunal moves sitting to Abuja

Justice Suleiman Belgore, the chairman of the Ekiti State Governorship Election Tribunal has moved its sitting to Abuja.

This is coming after the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC) requested that the tribunal’s sitting should be moved, citing security reasons, Vanguard reports.

The Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) candidate in the July 14, 2018 Ekiti governorship election, Prof. Kolapo Olusola-Eleka had earlier filed a 700-page petition before the Election Tribunal sitting in Ado Ekiti.

The PDP guber candidate is challenging Kayode Fayemi’s victory at the polls.

ALSO READ: I am ready for challenge – PDP candidate, Olusola

He said his petition contained empirical evidence, to show that figures were falsified in favour of Fayemi.

Oluwole Olujobi, the spokesman to Ekiti state Governor-elect, Kayode Fayemi however described the petition as baseless.

