National chairman of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus, led other leaders of the party to the National Assembly complex in Abuja on Thursday, July 12, 2018, to submit a petition about police brutality in Ekiti State.

The party's petition comes just a day after it raised alarm over alleged inhumane treatment of Ekiti State governor , Ayodele Fayose, in the hands of security operatives, claiming that he was 'teargassed' and attacked on Wedensday, July 11.

The party took to its official Twitter account (@OfficialPDPNig) to notify the public of the petition, posting, "The @OfficialPDPNig leaders are in front of the @nassnigeria to submit petition on the brutality of Ekiti people by the policemen but were blocked by security."

The party alleged that the governor was pulled on the floor after security operatives, allegedly acting on the orders of President Muhammadu Buhari, took over his office at the Ekiti State Government House in Ado Ekiti, the state capital.

The heightened tension in the state comes just days to its July 14 gubernatorial election.

