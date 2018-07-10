news

The contest for Ekiti State's July 14 gubernatorial election has hit a new high as the frontrunners for the election continue to entice the electorate with incentives to get their votes.

Late on Monday, July 9, 2018, the state's governor, Ayodele Fayose, took to his Twitter account (@GovAyoFayose) to reiterate an earlier promise to compensate residents of the state who are illegally arrested by the police or Department of State Services (DSS).

He posted, "Henceforth, anyone that is arrested illegally by Fayemi and his rampaging Policemen and DSS on this election issue will get N50k for each night spent in detention."

The governor initially made the promise after he met with Aborisade Sunday, a member of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), who claimed that he was illegally detained by the DSS for five days.

"They detained me for five days. They put chain on my hands and legs. I cannot hear through my left ear now due to the beating I received from them," Sunday said.

The governor promised him the sum of 250,000, amounting to 50,000 a night, and further promised to reward other members of the PDP in DSS custody.

Fayemi gives free fuel to okada riders

In similar vein, candidate of the All Progressives' Congress (APC) in the July 14 election, Dr Kayode Fayemi, provided free five litres of fuel each to commercial motorcycle riders in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, on Monday.

According to a report by Vanguard, the supply was launched at Mobil Petrol Station along Ikere Road in Ajilosun with the riders forming long queues, many of them reportedly decorating their bikes with the posters of Fayemi.

Fayemi was reported to have showed up to the filling station at about 10:45 am to wild jubilation from the beneficiaries of his free fuel.

He told the riders that he doesn't plan to ban commercial motorcycle operations if elected, as alleged by the PDP, promising instead to provide more incentives including soft loans, equipment, as well as to provide good roads to aid their operations.

He also noted that during his first term as the state's governor, he gave the riders' unions N150,000 monthly allowance for logistics and running of their office, procured 280 motorcycles and 500 tricycles for them, and gave their union a brand new bus. He said his administration also celebrated Okada Riders' Day and provided 3,000 free helmets for their use.

APC vs PDP in Ekiti election

Fayemi was Ekiti state governor between 2010 and 2014 before he was defeated by Ayodele Fayose during his re-election attempt.

The July 14 election is expected to be a straight battle between Fayemi and and Fayose's deputy, Prof. Kolapo Olusola of the PDP.