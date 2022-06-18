Ekiti election: Fayemi commends INEC over smooth voting process

Fayemi said this shortly after casting his vote at Polling Unit 009, Isan ward, Oye Local Government Area.

The governor praised the electoral boody for the early commencement of the voting.

He said, “INEC should be given a pass mark. My Permanent Voter Card was still recognised and it is the PVC that I have been using since the beginning of this process.

“The process is seamless. Accreditation is now done alongside voting.”

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Social Democratic Party (SDP), and 13 other political parties are slugging it out to produce Fayemi's successor.

With 988,923 registered voters, the election will hold in 2,445 Polling Units (PUs) in 177 Registration Areas, in three Senatorial Districts, six Federal Constituencies and 26 State Constituencies across the states.

The electoral body in a tweet on Saturday, June 18, 2022, said any registered voter who joins the queue before 2.30p.m would be accredited to vote, but anyone who comes after 2.30 pm would not be allowed to join the queue.