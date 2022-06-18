Ekiti election: APC jumps into early lead as results trickle in

Ekiti went to polls today, June 18 2022, to elect a governor that will take over from the administration Governor of Kayode Fayemi.

The poll, which was contested in 16 local governments across the state, has the APC candidate as one of the favourites to win the race.

The two other leading candidates are a former Governor, Segun Oni and Bisi Kolawole of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) respectively.

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), 16 candidates and parties entered the contest to jostle for 988,923 registered voters spread across 2,445 Polling Units (PUs) in 177 Registration Areas of the state.

Meanwhile, Oyebanji has so far won in seven out of the eight local government announced with PDP candidate taking the remaining one local government.