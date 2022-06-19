Ekiti election: APC candidate coasting home to victory with 2 LGs to go

The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the Ekiti governorship election, Biodun Oyebanji, has taken a wide margin lead in the contest.
Oyebanji has widen his lead over the rest of the pack.
Oyebanji jumped to the front of the pack having won in 13 out of the 14 local governments announced so far.
Pulse had earlier reported that the APC candidate had jumped into an early lead as shown by results from 10 local government areas.
However, Oyebanji has now left his closest challengers, Segun Oni of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and Bisi Kolawole of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) trailing far behind as we edge closer to the end of the exercise.
From the results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the APC candidate now has an unassailable lead that could see him emerge as the successor to Governor Kayode Fayemi.
The poll, which was contested in 16 local governments across the state, has the APC candidate as one of the favourites to win the race.
According to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), 16 candidates and parties entered the contest to jostle for 988,923 registered voters spread across 2,445 Polling Units (PUs) in 177 Registration Areas of the state.
See the results from each local government below;
Ijero LGA
AAC - 32
ADC- 96
ADP- 201
APC- 13,754
APDA- 33
APM- 16
APP- 82
LP- 16
NNPP- 48
NRN- 17
PDP- 4,897
PRP- 87
SDP- 5,006
YPP- 59
ZLP- 18
Emure LGA
A-4
AAC-15
ADC-81
ADP-92
APC 7,728
APGA - 14
APM-16
APP-70
LP-13
NNPP-13
NRN-19
PDP 2,610
PRP-24
SDP 3,445
YPP-41
ZLP-12
Ekiti South-West LGA
A- 3
AAC - 22
ADC - 100
ADP - 195
APC - 9,679
APGA - 24
APM - 10
APP - 170
LP - 14
NNPP - 30
NRN - 33
PDP - 4,474
PRP - 43
SDP - 4,577
YPP - 41
ZLP - 26
Ikere LGA
A - 16
AAC - 49
ADC - 3,764
ADP - 310
APC - 12,086
APGA - 25
APM - 17
APP - 49
LP - 14
NNPP - 47
NRN - 10
PDP - 3,789
PRP - 35
SDP - 1,946
YPP - 38
ZLP - 09
Ileje-Meje LGA
A -
AAC -
ADC -
ADP - 47
APC - 4,357
APGA - 04
APM - 05
APP - 41
LP - 01
NNPP - 06
NRN - 06
PDP - 1,157
PRP - 18
SDP - 2,344
YPP - 04
ZLP - 04
Moba LG
ADC 75
ADP 94
APC 11609
APGA 11
APM 11
APP 42
LP 06
NNPP 09
NRM 05
PDP 3,530
PRP 31
SDP 4,904
YPP 17
ZLP 08
Efon LGA
A - 02
AAC - 04
ADC - 17
ADP - 77
APC - 4,012
APGA - 11
APM - 05
APP - 11
LP - 09
NNPP - 04
NRN - 16
PDP - 6,303
PRP - 20
SDP - 339
YPP - 07
ZLP - 02
Ekiti West LGA
A - 09
AAC - 26
ADC - 90
ADP - 178
APC - 15,322
APGA - 30
APM - 15
APP - 105
LP - 05
NNPP - 28
NRN - 29
PDP - 3,386
PRP - 34
SDP - 3,863
YPP - 24
ZLP - 24
IREPODUN/IFELODUN LGA
A - 5
AAC -33
ADC -141
ADP -191
APC -13,125
APGA -16
APM -20
APP -112
LP -09
NNPP -29
NRN -20
PDP -4,712
PRP -33
SDP -5,010
YPP -44
ZLP -15
Ido-Osi LGA
A -05
AAC -20
ADC -88
ADP -155
APC -10,321
APGA -20
APM -11
APP -107
LP -10
NNPP -52
NRN -31
PDP -2,871
PRP -72
SDP -9,489
YPP -32
ZLP -21
Ise/Orun LGA
A - 04
AAC -14
ADC -82
ADP -145
APC -8,074
APGA -22
APM -18
APP -126
LP -07
NNPP -58
NRN -15
PDP -2,588
PRP -60
SDP -5,909
YPP -28
ZLP -19
Oye LGA
A -14
AAC -34
ADC -33
ADP -210
APC -13,396
APGA -17
APM -29
APP -167
LP -12
NNPP -33
NRN -23
PDP -4,122
PRP -84
SDP -5,391
YPP -32
ZLP -19
Ado Ekiti LG
A -49
AAC -67
ADC -415
ADP -728
APC -23,831
APGA -70
APM -62
APP -448
LP -47
NNPP -83
NRN -58
PDP -7,575
PRP -141
SDP -15,214
YPP -125
ZLP -51
Ikole LGA (01:20AM)
A 11
AAC 34
ADC 314
ADP 484
APC 16,417
APGA 33
APM 3
APP 148
LP 14
NNPP 37
NRN 30
PDP 6,266
PRP 88
SDP 5,736
YPP 47
ZLP 13
