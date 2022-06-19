Ekiti election: APC candidate coasting home to victory with 2 LGs to go

Oyebanji jumped to the front of the pack having won in 13 out of the 14 local governments announced so far.

Pulse had earlier reported that the APC candidate had jumped into an early lead as shown by results from 10 local government areas.

However, Oyebanji has now left his closest challengers, Segun Oni of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and Bisi Kolawole of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) trailing far behind as we edge closer to the end of the exercise.

From the results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the APC candidate now has an unassailable lead that could see him emerge as the successor to Governor Kayode Fayemi.

The poll, which was contested in 16 local governments across the state, has the APC candidate as one of the favourites to win the race.

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), 16 candidates and parties entered the contest to jostle for 988,923 registered voters spread across 2,445 Polling Units (PUs) in 177 Registration Areas of the state.

See the results from each local government below;

Ijero LGA

AAC - 32

ADC- 96

ADP- 201

APC- 13,754

APDA- 33

APM- 16

APP- 82

LP- 16

NNPP- 48

NRN- 17

PDP- 4,897

PRP- 87

SDP- 5,006

YPP- 59

ZLP- 18

Emure LGA

A-4

AAC-15

ADC-81

ADP-92

APC 7,728

APGA - 14

APM-16

APP-70

LP-13

NNPP-13

NRN-19

PDP 2,610

PRP-24

SDP 3,445

YPP-41

ZLP-12

Ekiti South-West LGA

A- 3

AAC - 22

ADC - 100

ADP - 195

APC - 9,679

APGA - 24

APM - 10

APP - 170

LP - 14

NNPP - 30

NRN - 33

PDP - 4,474

PRP - 43

SDP - 4,577

YPP - 41

ZLP - 26

Ikere LGA

A - 16

AAC - 49

ADC - 3,764

ADP - 310

APC - 12,086

APGA - 25

APM - 17

APP - 49

LP - 14

NNPP - 47

NRN - 10

PDP - 3,789

PRP - 35

SDP - 1,946

YPP - 38

ZLP - 09

Ileje-Meje LGA

A -

AAC -

ADC -

ADP - 47

APC - 4,357

APGA - 04

APM - 05

APP - 41

LP - 01

NNPP - 06

NRN - 06

PDP - 1,157

PRP - 18

SDP - 2,344

YPP - 04

ZLP - 04

Moba LG

ADC 75

ADP 94

APC 11609

APGA 11

APM 11

APP 42

LP 06

NNPP 09

NRM 05

PDP 3,530

PRP 31

SDP 4,904

YPP 17

ZLP 08

Efon LGA

A - 02

AAC - 04

ADC - 17

ADP - 77

APC - 4,012

APGA - 11

APM - 05

APP - 11

LP - 09

NNPP - 04

NRN - 16

PDP - 6,303

PRP - 20

SDP - 339

YPP - 07

ZLP - 02

Ekiti West LGA

A - 09

AAC - 26

ADC - 90

ADP - 178

APC - 15,322

APGA - 30

APM - 15

APP - 105

LP - 05

NNPP - 28

NRN - 29

PDP - 3,386

PRP - 34

SDP - 3,863

YPP - 24

ZLP - 24

IREPODUN/IFELODUN LGA

A - 5

AAC -33

ADC -141

ADP -191

APC -13,125

APGA -16

APM -20

APP -112

LP -09

NNPP -29

NRN -20

PDP -4,712

PRP -33

SDP -5,010

YPP -44

ZLP -15

Ido-Osi LGA

A -05

AAC -20

ADC -88

ADP -155

APC -10,321

APGA -20

APM -11

APP -107

LP -10

NNPP -52

NRN -31

PDP -2,871

PRP -72

SDP -9,489

YPP -32

ZLP -21

Ise/Orun LGA

A - 04

AAC -14

ADC -82

ADP -145

APC -8,074

APGA -22

APM -18

APP -126

LP -07

NNPP -58

NRN -15

PDP -2,588

PRP -60

SDP -5,909

YPP -28

ZLP -19

Oye LGA

A -14

AAC -34

ADC -33

ADP -210

APC -13,396

APGA -17

APM -29

APP -167

LP -12

NNPP -33

NRN -23

PDP -4,122

PRP -84

SDP -5,391

YPP -32

ZLP -19

Ado Ekiti LG

A -49

AAC -67

ADC -415

ADP -728

APC -23,831

APGA -70

APM -62

APP -448

LP -47

NNPP -83

NRN -58

PDP -7,575

PRP -141

SDP -15,214

YPP -125

ZLP -51

Ikole LGA (01:20AM)

A 11

AAC 34

ADC 314

ADP 484

APC 16,417

APGA 33

APM 3

APP 148

LP 14

NNPP 37

NRN 30

PDP 6,266

PRP 88

SDP 5,736

YPP 47

ZLP 13