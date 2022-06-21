RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Ekiti election: Another Buhari legacy on credible poll- BMO

The Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) has described the June 18, Ekiti governorship election as yet another proof of President Muhammadu Buhari’s determination to leave a legacy of a successful electoral process.

The group said in a statement signed by its Chairman Niyi Akinsiju and Secretary Cassidy Madueke that the President’s disposition was instrumental to the success of the election.

“Like the last off-season governorship election in Anambra State, last weekend’s election in Ekiti has also proved to be a badge of honour for Buhari.

“We are elated to see the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies receiving rave reviews on their performance on the management of the exercise before, during and after.

“We particularly find it interesting that the logistics for the election arrived early and the deployment of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) was largely hitch-free to the extent that YIAGA Africa, a notable civil society group, rated INEC highly.

“On the deployment of security personnel, the election observers noted in their reports that security forces were observed at 99% of polling units, adding that they were professional and non-partisan in almost all of the polling units.

“We see this as a testament to the President’s determination to clean up the electoral process with a view to ensuring that elections in the country are not only free but are also seen to be credible and fair by all concerned,” it said.

BMO added that the outcome of the election is also a credit to the Buhari administration.

“Beyond the successful conduct of the election, its outcome is also one that is pleasing to all supporters of this administration.

“Just like President Buhari said in his immediate reaction after the results were announced, we also see it as an indication of confidence in the ability of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to deliver quality governance.

“We also hail the maturity of the flag bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olabisi Kolawole, for accepting that he was truly defeated in the election.

“It is not something we see when the opposition loses, but we view it in line with the credibility of the process to produce Biodun Oyebanji as the governor-elect,” the group said

It urged Nigerians to continue to trust in the ability of Buhari to clean up the electoral process in line with his admonition that elections should not be seen as a do-or-die affair.

