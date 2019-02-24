The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Bamidele scored 184 votes to defeat the Peoples Democratic Partys (PDP) candidate, Obafemi Adewale, who scored 14 votes, with two votes voided.

In the presidential election, APC defeated PDP by scoring 152 while PDP scored 35 votes, with 10 votes voided.

For House of Representatives, APC scored 167, PDP 32, ANRP 1 and ADP , with no vote voided.

NAN reports that Adekanmi Taiwo, the Presiding Officer of Ward 11, Unit 3 announced the result after sorting the votes in the presence of all the party agents.

Bamidele, in a chat with NAN, however, attributed his victory to the love and support he had always enjoyed among his people and their yearning for a quality representation at the national assembly.