RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Ekiti APC leaders protest alleged 'unfair treatment' in sharing political offices

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Some leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ado-Ekiti Constituency 1, Ekiti state, have alleged “unfair treatment” in the sharing of political offices in the state.

Ekiti APC leaders protest alleged 'unfair treatment' in sharing political offices. (TheCable)
Ekiti APC leaders protest alleged 'unfair treatment' in sharing political offices. (TheCable)

They made this known in a protest letter to the State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, on Sunday in Ado-Ekiti and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Recommended articles

The letter titled, “Inequality, unfairness and marginalisation in political office sharing to Ado Constituency 1” was signed by seven wards chairmen, women leaders, youth leaders, secretaries and councilors in the constituency.

According to them, Ado-Ekiti Constituency 1 with the largest voting strength in the metropolis, has only 28 political appointees, while Ado-Ekiti Constituency 2, has more than 31 appointments in the present dispensation.

The aggrieved APC members alleged that they have been shortchanged by “unfair and unacceptable sharing formula”.

The leaders said that though they had let go the anomaly in the interest of the party, they needed to present their grievances to the governor to ensure fairness, justice and equity in the next dispensation.

They said: “Ado-Ekiti Constituency 1 is embittered at the way and manner our collective interest has been shortchanged in the sharing of political positions.

“It is our belief and this has been our stand all the while that APC success is our success, but in a situation where political appointments were lopsidedly shared and uneven allocated between constituencies within the metropolis is no longer acceptable to us and it is becoming counter productive”.

They warned that concentration of political appointments in one geographical area of an environment gives room for a drift loyalty, particularly when it get to the point of “the-power-that-be” not being sensitive enough to correct the anomalies.

They reminded the leadership of APC in the state that the opposition party, particularly the Social Democratic Party (SDP), had picked its deputy governorship candidate from the Ado-Ekiti Constituency 1.

The aggrieved APC members said that if something urgent was not done to salvage the situation, the opposition party may take advantage of the voting strength of the geographical area.

“The only thing that we all believe is for the leadership of APC to considerably focus attention to Ado-Ekiti Constituency 1 through zoning of elective positions to the constituency.

“If all these our agitations are not attended to and ensure that they are corrected on time, it is no threat that we may lose the constituency to the opposition that has picked it’s running mate from our constituency,” they said.

The aggrieved members also copied the State Deputy Governor, Chief Bisi Egbeyemi; and a former Deputy Governor in the State, Mrs Modupe Adelabu; as well as Chairmen of the party in state and Ado-Ekiti Local Government.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Osinbajo meets APC governors ahead of his presidential declaration on Monday

Osinbajo meets APC governors ahead of his presidential declaration on Monday

Ekiti APC leaders protest alleged 'unfair treatment' in sharing political offices

Ekiti APC leaders protest alleged 'unfair treatment' in sharing political offices

FG, World Bank inaugurate project to tackle environmental challenges

FG, World Bank inaugurate project to tackle environmental challenges

Always pray for success of your leaders, CAC President urges Nigerians

Always pray for success of your leaders, CAC President urges Nigerians

PDP acted irresponsibly by leaving a JV cash call debt of $5bn – BMO

PDP acted irresponsibly by leaving a JV cash call debt of $5bn – BMO

Ramadan: Malami distributes 17,500 bags of foodstuff in Kebbi

Ramadan: Malami distributes 17,500 bags of foodstuff in Kebbi

'Your declaration is unethical', Niger Delta group asks Amaechi to resign

'Your declaration is unethical', Niger Delta group asks Amaechi to resign

Statistician-General of the Federation not dead, says NBS

Statistician-General of the Federation not dead, says NBS

Miyetti Allah kicks as bandits kill Chairman in Abuja

Miyetti Allah kicks as bandits kill Chairman in Abuja

Trending

5 qualities Nigeria’s next president should have according to Ibrahim Babangida

Ibrahim Babangida - Former Head of State

2023: Malami declares for Kebbi Governor, says he won’t betray his supporters

Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami. (TheNigerialawyer)

Zoning crisis deepens as Ohanaeze, Fayose criticise PDP

PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu (TheCable)

APC fixes dates for Presidential, NASS, State Assembly and Governorship primaries

APC members holding party flag (PeoplesGazette)