Ekiti 2022: INEC announces final list of governorship candidates

The INEC spokesman said the final list is published in the agency’s State and Local Government offices in Ekiti as well as its website and social media platforms.

Okoye added that the agency complied with the Electoral Act 2022 and the constitution by releasing the list of the contenders for the much-anticipated event.

He said Olabisi Kolawole is the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with Kolapo Olugbenga Kolade as his Deputy, while Abiodun Abayomi Oyebanji is the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with Afuye Monisade as his running mate.

Okoye said any party that observes that the name of its candidate is missing from the list should send a letter to the commission signed by its National Chairman and Secretary, supported with an affidavit not later than 90 days to the election.

Full List of governorship candidates in Ekiti

1 . Accord (A)

Reuben Boye Famuyibo (Governor)

Olumide Ezekiel Falana (Deputy Governor)

2. African Action Congress (AAC)

Ajagunigbala Moses Olajide (Governor)

Oludele Oluwabunmi (Deputy Governor)

3. African Democratic Congress (ADC)

Oluwole Olumayokun Oluyede (Governor)

Popoola Hidiat Simbo (Deputy Governor)

4. Action Democratic Party (ADP)

Elubute-Halle Josephine Kemi (Governor)

Afuye Idowu Sunday (Deputy Governor)

5. All Progressives Congress (APC)

Abiodun Abayomi Oyebanji (Governor)

Afuye Monisade (Deputy Governor)

6. All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA)

Benjamin Olufemi Obidoyin (Governor)

Oluwafemi Anthony Faeji (Deputy Governor)

7. Allied Peoples Movement (APM)

Fagbemi Peter Adegbenro (Governor)

Akinyeye Oluwatosin Eunice (Deputy Governor)

8. All People's Party (APP)

Christiana Modupe Olatawura (Governor)

Ibukun Solomon Owolabi (Deputy Governor)

9. Labour Party (LP)

Daramola Rowland Olugbenga (Governor)

Onile Ibrahim Yususf (Deputy Governor)

10. New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP)

Fatomilola Oladosun Abiodun (Governor)

Ade-Ajayi Oluwatoyin Hannah (Deputy Governor)

11. National Rescue Movement (NRM)

Iyaniwura Tope Ifedayo (Governor)

Arowolo Kayode Williams (Deputy Governor)

12. Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

Olabisi Kolawole (Governor)

Kolapo Olugbenga Kolade (Deputy Governor)

13. People's Redemption Party ( PRP)

Agboola Olaniyi Ben (Governor)

Ogidan Tolulope Oluwatoyin (Deputy Governor)

14. Social Democratic Party ( SDP)

Olusegun Adebayo Oni (Governor)

James Oladipo Owolabi (Deputy Governor)

15. Young Progressives Party (YPP )

Adebowale Oluranti Ajayi (Governor)

Olaseni Nureni Babatunde (Deputy Governor)

16. Zenith Labour Party (ZLP)

Adeolu Kolade Akinyemi (Governor)

Damilola Akintoye (Deputy Governor)

In total, there are Political parties 16 registered; 14 Male candidates and 2 Female candidates