EFCC stops Senator Okorocha from attending APC presidential screening

Newsmen gathered that operatives of the EFCC had earlier on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, laid a siege to the residence of Okorocha, but details of their visit were not disclosed.

This happened barely 24 hours after he hosted some presidential aspirants on the alleged political alliance.

Okorocha, who addressed pressmen in his Maitama district of Abuja residence, simply said, “The operatives of the EFCC have not allowed me to go for the screening.”

"Frankly speaking, the situation I find myself in is a situation of what I call hostage. Policemen and EFCC operatives are currently in my compound and they want to possibly whisk me away, my gate is blocked,” he said.

The Imo West senator wondered why his house would be invaded on the screening day of all the Presidential aspirants of APC, saying he never received any invitation or got court summons from any quarters.

"All I am asking for now is to allow me to go for my screening because I am a Presidential aspirant and our election comes up on Sunday. If I am not allowed to go for this screening, I might miss it,” he said.

”I am not an unknown person in the country. I have an address and people know me in the country. All that it takes is for the EFCC is to send me an invitation and I will gladly oblige.”

The ruling APC had postponed the screening of its presidential aspirants earlier slated for Monday, May 23 to May 24 Tuesday, and May 25 Wednesday (Today and tomorrow).