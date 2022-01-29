RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Edwin Clark promises to support Saraki’s presidential bid on one condition

Clarke says Saraki possesses all the qualities of a credible candidate that understands the dynamics in every part of the country.

Bukola Saraki and Edwin Clark.
Ijaw National Leader, Edwin Clark has described former Senate President, Bukola Saraki as “the best for Nigeria.”

Clark also promised to support Saraki’s presidential bid if there is no consensus on a southern candidate.

The elder statesman made the promise when the Abubakar Bukola Saraki Contact and Advocacy Council, headed by its National Chairman, Iyorwuese Hagher, paid him a courtesy visit on Saturday, January 29, 2022, in Abuja.

Clark stressed the need to present a credible candidate who understands the dynamics in every part of Nigeria.

He added that Saraki possessed all the qualities.

The 94-yr-old politician recalled Saraki’s performance in the 8th Senate, saying if the Southern part of the country fails to produce a consensus candidate, he would support Saraki’s presidential ambition.

He said, “We have been agitating for the presidency to be zoned to the south. However, if we fail to come up with a consensus candidate in the South, I will have no option but to support Dr. Bukola Saraki.”

During the visit, the group said Nigeria needs a presidential candidate who, over time, has shown character and competence to deliver on national issues.

