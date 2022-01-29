Edwin Clark promises to support Saraki’s presidential bid on one condition

Clark also promised to support Saraki’s presidential bid if there is no consensus on a southern candidate.

The elder statesman made the promise when the Abubakar Bukola Saraki Contact and Advocacy Council, headed by its National Chairman, Iyorwuese Hagher, paid him a courtesy visit on Saturday, January 29, 2022, in Abuja.

Clark stressed the need to present a credible candidate who understands the dynamics in every part of Nigeria.

He added that Saraki possessed all the qualities.

The 94-yr-old politician recalled Saraki’s performance in the 8th Senate, saying if the Southern part of the country fails to produce a consensus candidate, he would support Saraki’s presidential ambition.

He said, “We have been agitating for the presidency to be zoned to the south. However, if we fail to come up with a consensus candidate in the South, I will have no option but to support Dr. Bukola Saraki.”