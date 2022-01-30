Edwin Clark pledges to support Saraki on one condition

The South-South chief made the statement when the Abubakar Bukola Saraki Contact and Advocacy Council, led by its National Chairman, Prof Iyorwuese Hagher, paid him a courtesy visit to officially inform him of his presidential ambition at the 2023 polls.

The visit represented a demand of the chief’s support to which he gave a reply that would have pleased the Bukola Saraki entourage.

He referenced Saraki’s time as the Senate President of the country, describing him as a person who understands Nigeria and its unique complexities, making him the best for the country at the polls.