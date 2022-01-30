Sir Edwin Clark, the Ijaw chieftain has spoken of Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki and his presidential ambition in glowing terms, describing the former Senate President as “the best for Nigeria”.
Edwin Clark pledges to support Saraki on one condition
The Ijaw chieftain spoke highly of the Presidential hopeful’s ambition
The South-South chief made the statement when the Abubakar Bukola Saraki Contact and Advocacy Council, led by its National Chairman, Prof Iyorwuese Hagher, paid him a courtesy visit to officially inform him of his presidential ambition at the 2023 polls.
The visit represented a demand of the chief’s support to which he gave a reply that would have pleased the Bukola Saraki entourage.
He referenced Saraki’s time as the Senate President of the country, describing him as a person who understands Nigeria and its unique complexities, making him the best for the country at the polls.
“We have been agitating for the presidency to be zoned to the south. However, if we fail to come up with a consensus candidate in the South, I will have no option than to support Dr Bukola Saraki,” he said to the entourage that included Sen Solomon Ewuga, Sen Bello Adokwe, Hon Idem Unyime, Hon Moses Aliyu, among other prominent PDP chieftains.
