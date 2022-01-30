RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Edwin Clark pledges to support Saraki on one condition

Authors:

Seye Omidiora

The Ijaw chieftain spoke highly of the Presidential hopeful’s ambition

Edwin Clark
Edwin Clark

Sir Edwin Clark, the Ijaw chieftain has spoken of Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki and his presidential ambition in glowing terms, describing the former Senate President as “the best for Nigeria”.

Recommended articles

The South-South chief made the statement when the Abubakar Bukola Saraki Contact and Advocacy Council, led by its National Chairman, Prof Iyorwuese Hagher, paid him a courtesy visit to officially inform him of his presidential ambition at the 2023 polls.

The visit represented a demand of the chief’s support to which he gave a reply that would have pleased the Bukola Saraki entourage.

He referenced Saraki’s time as the Senate President of the country, describing him as a person who understands Nigeria and its unique complexities, making him the best for the country at the polls.

“We have been agitating for the presidency to be zoned to the south. However, if we fail to come up with a consensus candidate in the South, I will have no option than to support Dr Bukola Saraki,” he said to the entourage that included Sen Solomon Ewuga, Sen Bello Adokwe, Hon Idem Unyime, Hon Moses Aliyu, among other prominent PDP chieftains.

Authors:

Seye Omidiora Seye Omidiora

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Edwin Clark pledges to support Saraki on one condition

Edwin Clark pledges to support Saraki on one condition

NCPWD sets to implement a 5-point plan, including capacity strengthening of PWDs in 2022

NCPWD sets to implement a 5-point plan, including capacity strengthening of PWDs in 2022

Shock factor can kill in more than 80% of accidents, emergencies — Red Cross

Shock factor can kill in more than 80% of accidents, emergencies — Red Cross

Oyo govt to inaugurate mobile app to tackle land-related issues

Oyo govt to inaugurate mobile app to tackle land-related issues

Buhari commiserates with Innoson CEO Chukwuma over mother’s death

Buhari commiserates with Innoson CEO Chukwuma over mother’s death

Umahi suspends Ebonyi College Registrar over improper recruitment

Umahi suspends Ebonyi College Registrar over improper recruitment

NDLEA arrests 3 transborder traffickers; intercepts imported Loud in Lagos

NDLEA arrests 3 transborder traffickers; intercepts imported Loud in Lagos

2023: We're not searching for a replacement for Sanwo-Olu - GAC

2023: We're not searching for a replacement for Sanwo-Olu - GAC

EFCC detains VON D-G over alleged misappropriation of N1.3bn

EFCC detains VON D-G over alleged misappropriation of N1.3bn

Trending

2023: PDP chieftain tackles Atiku, asks him stop being a perpetual presidential aspirant

Sanwo-Olu says Tinubu is most qualified candidate for 2023 presidency

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Bola Tinubu (TheSun)

Abubakar says Jonathan not appreciated enough for conceding to Buhari in 2015

President Muhammadu Buhari; Former Head of State, retired Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar and former President, Goodluck Jonathan.

Dokpesi vows to go naked if Atiku fails to cede power to southeast in 2027

Chief Raymond Dokpesi (Newswire)