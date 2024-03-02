Edo PDP sets up post-primary election committee to pacify Shaibu, others

In a statement by the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, on Saturday in Abuja, the committee would be chaired by Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State.

Ologunagba said the committee was constituted by the National Working Committee (NWC), in under the provisions of the PDP Constitution and Guidelines after its successful conduct of the Edo Governorship Primary Election.

The committee also included Sen. Ahmed Makarfi, Sen. Seriake Dickson, Sen. Tunde Ogheha, ⁠Sen. Stella Omu, Dame Esther Uduehi, and Sen. Olalere Oyewunmi.

Others are, Sen. Sandy Onor, ⁠Alhaji Isiaka Gold, Emmanuel Enoidem, as Secretary and Jacob Otorkpa as Administrative Secretary.