Edo PDP sets up post-primary election committee to pacify Shaibu, others

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has constituted the Edo Post-Primary Election Reconciliation Committee, to reconcile all aggrieved members to work for the party’s victory in the Sept. 21 governorship election in the state.
In a statement by the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, on Saturday in Abuja, the committee would be chaired by Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State.
Ologunagba said the committee was constituted by the National Working Committee (NWC), in under the provisions of the PDP Constitution and Guidelines after its successful conduct of the Edo Governorship Primary Election.
The committee also included Sen. Ahmed Makarfi, Sen. Seriake Dickson, Sen. Tunde Ogheha, Sen. Stella Omu, Dame Esther Uduehi, and Sen. Olalere Oyewunmi.
Others are, Sen. Sandy Onor, Alhaji Isiaka Gold, Emmanuel Enoidem, as Secretary and Jacob Otorkpa as Administrative Secretary.
Ologunagba urged all critical stakeholders and members of PDP in Edo to remain steadfast and continue to work hard for the success of the party and its Governorship Candidate, Dr Asuerinme Ighodalo, in the election.
