Edo Labour Party governorship aspirants kick against ₦30m nomination fee

One of the aspirants, UK-based financial analyst, Dr Egbe Omorodion, told newsmen in Benin, that all governorship aspirants had rejected the bid and convened a meeting for Monday, to take a stand on the matter.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that LP had on Jan. 16, announced a ₦30 million fee for nomination and expression of interest forms for aspirants vying for the governorship office in the Sept. 21 election.

The Julius Abure-led National Working Committee (NWC) announced this during its meeting in Abuja.

The NWC further said the commencement of the sale and submission of the forms would be between Jan. 25 and Feb 11.

It, however, exempted female aspirants from paying for the expression of interest form.

The national leadership of the party also said it would adopt the indirect primary on Feb. 22, to choose its party flag bearer for the governorship poll.

But Omorodion appealed to the national leadership for a reduction of the fee, describing it as outrageous.

According to him, “I, as an aspirant, am saying that this amount is outrageously ridiculous.

” I see the move as a strategy to stifle the voices of those who joined LP with a genuine desire to serve the Edo people.

“If the party’s leadership reduced the fee to N15 million for the Imo election, why can’t it do the same for the Edo election?”

Omorodion said: ” My appeal is that I don’t think my voice and those of others who believe in my project should be muted by this huge amount.

” A good number of aspirants and supporters may become disgruntled and may just take a walk if the party leadership refuses to budge. “

Omorodion, who is the LP Chairman, UK chapter, said his voice and those of numerous supporters might become stifled if the party’s leadership refused to rescind its decision.

The aspirant described himself as eminently qualified to take Edo out of economic quagmire.

He added: “Edo people may be denied the opportunity of my dream and desires to take the state to the next level.”

” Yes, other aspirants are also dissatisfied with the fee. We will be meeting on Monday.