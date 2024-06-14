ADVERTISEMENT
Edo Guber: APC camp swells as 2 PDP aspirants collapse structure for Okpebholo

Nurudeen Shotayo

Shaibu has thrown his weight behind the APC candidate after his impeachment as the Edo State deputy governor.

Shaibu and Ogbeide-Ihama contested for the PDP governorship ticket but lost to Governor Godwin Obaseki's preferred candidate and eventual winner, Asue Ighodalo.

The two have since pitched their tents with the main opposition party and even made donations to Okpebholo's campaign council.

Shaibu, the impeached Deputy Governor of the state, donated over 50 Toyota Sienna buses, music trucks, and his campaign secretariat office to the APC’s Okpebholo/DENCO Campaign Organisation.

While for his part, Ogbeide-Ihama a former two-time member of the House of Representatives, donated a fully equipped campaign office to the APC.

The Director, APC New Media Campaign Committee, Osigwe Omo-Ikirodah, confirmed the donations which he said would impact greatly on Edo political landscape.

Shaibu and Ogbeide-Ihama’s support for the APC is likely to galvanize other PDP members to reconsider their positions, potentially leading to increased support for our party,” he said.Omo-Ikirodah also noted that the development represents a pivotal moment in state politics, reflecting the growing momentum behind the APC and its agenda for progress and development.

“As the PDP grapples with these significant contributions to the APC, we are solidifying our position and building unprecedented momentum,” Omo-Ikirodah said.

