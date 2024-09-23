ADVERTISEMENT
You can't even win your LG  —  Shaibu mocks Obaseki

Bayo Wahab

According to Shaibu, Obaseki has never won an election by himself.

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki and his deputy, Philip-Shaibu. [Punch]
Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki and his deputy, Philip-Shaibu. [Punch]

Shaibu said he was vindicated after Obaseki lost his local government area to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The deputy governor said this while reacting to the outcome of the gubernatorial election in a chat with Arise TV on Monday, September 23, 2024.

Philip Shaibu and Godwin Obaseki have been at loggerheads over the latter's governorship ambition in Edo State. [Golden News}
Philip Shaibu and Godwin Obaseki have been at loggerheads over the latter's governorship ambition in Edo State. [Golden News} Pulse Nigeria
According to him, Obaseki has never won an election, adding that he helped the governor to achieve the political victories he recorded so far.

“I feel vindicated; even the governor couldn’t win his local government. I won my unit, ward, and local government. Where are the governor’s results? He has never won; we always assisted him,” he said.

Shaibu, who had threatened to work against the candidate his boss endorsed before the election, also advised Obaseki to apologise to the people of Edo State.

“What is left now is for him to go back and start begging and apologizing to the people of Edo State and he has a lot of them that he needs to go and apologize to,” he said.

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday, September 22, declared the APC candidate, Senator Monday Okpebholo, the winner of the September 21 governorship election.

The election was keenly contended by Okpebholo, Asue Ighodalo of the Peoples Democratic Party, and Olumide Akpata of the Labour Party.

While Akpata came a distant third with 22,763 votes, Okpebholo secured 291,667 votes to defeat Ighodalo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who came second with 247,274 votes.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is the News Editor at Pulse Nigeria specialising in politics, relations, special reports, development, and investigative journalism.

