Shaibu said he was vindicated after Obaseki lost his local government area to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The deputy governor said this while reacting to the outcome of the gubernatorial election in a chat with Arise TV on Monday, September 23, 2024.

According to him, Obaseki has never won an election, adding that he helped the governor to achieve the political victories he recorded so far.

“I feel vindicated; even the governor couldn’t win his local government. I won my unit, ward, and local government. Where are the governor’s results? He has never won; we always assisted him,” he said.

Shaibu, who had threatened to work against the candidate his boss endorsed before the election, also advised Obaseki to apologise to the people of Edo State.

“What is left now is for him to go back and start begging and apologizing to the people of Edo State and he has a lot of them that he needs to go and apologize to,” he said.

APC candidate wins Edo poll

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday, September 22, declared the APC candidate, Senator Monday Okpebholo, the winner of the September 21 governorship election.

The election was keenly contended by Okpebholo, Asue Ighodalo of the Peoples Democratic Party, and Olumide Akpata of the Labour Party.