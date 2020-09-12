Barely a week to the September 19 gubernatorial election in Edo State, Governor Godwin Obaseki and Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu have once again had a reason to be at each other’s throat.

This time, the candidates argued over the rumoured resignation of Dr Tony Aziegbemi, the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party the state.

On Friday, September 11, 2020, Crusoe Osagie, the Special Adviser to Governor Obaseki on Media and Communication Strategy, said the claim that Aziegbemi has left the was a hoax.

Osagie said the rumoured was fabricated by the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Godwin Obaseki (left) and Osagie Ize-Iyamu (right) [Daily Trust]

ALSO READ: Obaseki vows to bury Oshiomhole's political career

He said, “the fabrication of members of the APC in their last-minute and desperate efforts to save an unpopular candidate, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, from quitting the governorship race which the party is set to lose.

“With just a week to the September 19 election, and worried by the lack of acceptance of its candidate, the APC has resorted to desperate and unconventional campaign tactics; fake news, deceit and falsehood, to attempt to sway Edo voters.”

“For emphasis, the chairman of the PDP in Edo State, Dr Tony Aziegbemi, has not resigned from the PDP. He is committed to leading the party to victory on September 19, with the party’s candidate, Governor Godwin Obaseki.

“Edo people should ignore the shenanigans of the APC and come out en masse to reelect the PDP candidate, on Election Day.”

Reacting to Osagie’s attack on the APC and its governorship candidate, Ize-Iyamu, the Chairman, Edo State APC Media Campaign Committee, John Mayaki, said he was not aware of the rumoured resignation.

He said, “I am not aware of his resignation. He has no need to resign if you ask me. However, he will go down in history as a party chairman that couldn’t deliver his candidate to victory.”

“For our victory to be memorable, we need to beat someone and he’s one of those that will cry the morning after September 19 alongside Godwin Obaseki.”

However, the PDP and the APC are set for the forthcoming election in the state as the people of Edo State go to the poll to determine who’ll lead the state for another period of four years.