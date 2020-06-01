Adjoto, who was a former Speaker of the state House of Assembly, made the appeal on Monday in Benin while receiving the party leaders from Edo north.

The APC chieftain said that the president’s intervention would ensure the victory of the party in the September governorship election in the state.

Adjoto, noted that the crisis rocking the party in the state was becoming increasingly embarrassing.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed the primaries for the Edo governorship election for June 22, while the gubernatorial election will hold on Sept. 19.

The development has stoked the battle of supremacy between the two factions of the APC in the state.

Adjoto, however, said that “the resolution of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party empowers state chapters to choose a mode of primaries based on peculiarities.

“Edo state APC stakeholders have met and agreed on an indirect mode of primaries as the most suitable in the face of COVID-19 and for the fact that the state chapter lacks a comprehensive register of members,’’ he said.

He urged the president and other stakeholders to dialogue with the National Chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole, to avert the party being defeated in the September election.

“Obaseki’s victory is certain and he is constant as the Northern star. All those opposing him within and outside the party will eventually bow and vote for him.

“My advice to the National Working Committee (NWC) of APC is to play by the rules to avoid plunging Edo into crisis,’’ Adjoto said.