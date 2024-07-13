Edo APC guber candidate in fake voter card allegation, PDP says end of the road

The PDP stressed that Okpebholo and his party have forfeited their right to contest the September 21 election in the South-South State as a result of the shocking claim that the candidate isn't a registered voter.

Reports from Edo State claimed that the APC flag-bearer presented a forged voter card in his Form EC9 submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

As revealed by the PDP, Okpebholo's voting status came to light after checks on the INEC portal.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, disclosed these in a statement issued on Friday, July 12, 2024.

“The alarming discovery that the APC candidate allegedly presented a fake voter card in his Form EC9 submitted to INEC is a self-inflicted blow, which clearly and irredeemably signals the end of the road for the APC and its candidate in the 2024 Edo State Governorship election.

“It is indeed scandalous that the APC sponsored a candidate with alleged questionable documents as a governorship candidate for Edo State who is noted for being very credible and highly respectable citizens.

Pulse Nigeria

“Moreover, it is now apparent as to why the APC submitted to INEC a blurred and unreadable voter card purporting same to be that of its candidate and had remained silent since the news broke out that the said voter card is allegedly forged.

“This act of impunity by the APC amounts to an assault on the sensibility of the generality of the people of Edo State and our nation’s democratic practice.

“Without remedy, the APC and its candidate, Sen. Monday Okpebholo, are not eligible to contest the September 21, 2024, Edo State Governorship election by virtue of the express provisions of Section 182 (1)(j) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), Section 114 (g) of the Electoral Act, 2022, and Section 467 of the Criminal Code Act.

“The clear implication is that the APC campaign in Edo State is a journey to nowhere, as any vote cast for the APC in the September 21, 2024, Edo State Governorship election would be a void vote and effort in futility.

“Disturbingly, available information to our party indicates that some APC leaders are allegedly mounting pressure on certain INEC officials to compromise the Commission’s data and input fabricated voter registration information for the embattled APC candidate.

“The PDP cautions INEC not to succumb to the pressure by the APC, as the public is already aware of hard evidence available in the INEC Portal showing that the APC candidate is not registered as a voter.

“The APC and its candidate should therefore immediately withdraw from the race as they cannot legally participate in this election.