Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state has asked Adams Oshiomhole, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), to apologise to party members in the state or remain suspended.

In November, Edo State chapter of the APC suspended Oshiomhole for anti-party activities.

Oshiomhole was accused of “trying to disintegrate the party in the state.”

While speaking at a meeting on Friday, December 27, 2019, with some party leaders in Benin, Obaseki said the former governor of Edo State and APC national chairman was suspended because he was “creating problems in his own house.”

The governor said that Oshiomhole would be re-accepted by party members when he is “remorseful and apologetic”.

“Can you imagine a national chairman that is creating problems in his own house? Because of that, we had to suspend him and he remains suspended,” he Obaseki said.

“We pray that God should have mercy on him because he has done something bad against God and the people of Edo state.

“He should find his way back into the party and apologize to all of us.”

Obaseki and Oshiomhole have been at loggerhead since the former declared interest in seeking another term.