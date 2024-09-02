Edo 2024: PDP youths accuse opposition of plotting to rig governorship election

The group expressed deep concerns that certain elements are planning to manipulate the election in favour of specific candidates by leveraging federal resources and influence.

Godwin History, the PYGG coordinator, issued a stern warning, stating, "We have it on good authority that there is mounting pressure on INEC to manipulate the electoral process and ensure that the votes of the Edo people do not count. Any attempt by INEC to compromise the integrity of the upcoming election will be met with fierce resistance."

PDP youths warn of unrest

The PYGG emphasised that any actions undermining the democratic process could lead to unrest and damage to the credibility of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

"INEC must understand that it is entrusted with the sacred duty of upholding democracy," History continued.

"Any deviation from this responsibility will damage its credibility and plunge the state into turmoil."

The group called on civil society organisations and the international community to support their fight for justice and democracy.

