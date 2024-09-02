ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Edo 2024: PDP youths accuse opposition of plotting to rig governorship election

Segun Adeyemi

The PDP youths emphasised that any actions undermining the democratic process could lead to unrest and damage to the credibility of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Godwin History addressing pressmen in Abuja on Monday, September, 2. [Facebook]
Godwin History addressing pressmen in Abuja on Monday, September, 2. [Facebook]

Recommended articles

The group expressed deep concerns that certain elements are planning to manipulate the election in favour of specific candidates by leveraging federal resources and influence.

Godwin History, the PYGG coordinator, issued a stern warning, stating, "We have it on good authority that there is mounting pressure on INEC to manipulate the electoral process and ensure that the votes of the Edo people do not count. Any attempt by INEC to compromise the integrity of the upcoming election will be met with fierce resistance."

READ ALSO: Oshiomhole faces backlash over comment on Obaseki’s wife’s childlessness

ADVERTISEMENT

The PYGG emphasised that any actions undermining the democratic process could lead to unrest and damage to the credibility of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

"INEC must understand that it is entrusted with the sacred duty of upholding democracy," History continued.

"Any deviation from this responsibility will damage its credibility and plunge the state into turmoil."

The group called on civil society organisations and the international community to support their fight for justice and democracy.

ADVERTISEMENT

They urged the public to remain vigilant and stand firm in defending their democratic rights.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Edo 2024: PDP youths accuse opposition of plotting to rig governorship election

Edo 2024: PDP youths accuse opposition of plotting to rig governorship election

APC youths demand Mele Kyari’s resignation over $6.8bn NNPC debt scandal

APC youths demand Mele Kyari’s resignation over $6.8bn NNPC debt scandal

Why FG’s ban on Under-18 SSCE misses the mark on education reform

Why FG’s ban on Under-18 SSCE misses the mark on education reform

Police place ₦20m bounty on Brit wanted over plot to 'overthrow' Tinubu

Police place ₦20m bounty on Brit wanted over plot to 'overthrow' Tinubu

APC has failed to deliver, PDP will bring relief to Ondo people - Chieftain

APC has failed to deliver, PDP will bring relief to Ondo people - Chieftain

Those criticising my support for Tinubu are ignorant, narrow-minded - Okupe

Those criticising my support for Tinubu are ignorant, narrow-minded - Okupe

Court remands #EndBadGovernance protesters in Kuje Prison

Court remands #EndBadGovernance protesters in Kuje Prison

Edo State records 2 deaths from diphtheria in 8 months, urges vaccination

Edo State records 2 deaths from diphtheria in 8 months, urges vaccination

Uyo Police determined to tackle crime, raid 2 drug traffickers in their home

Uyo Police determined to tackle crime, raid 2 drug traffickers in their home

Pulse Sports

This is my last season at Liverpool — Salah makes shocking declaration after helping Reds destroy Man United

This is my last season at Liverpool — Salah makes shocking declaration after helping Reds destroy Man United

Victor Osimhen: Asisat Oshoala lambasts Chelsea’s salary offer after failed transfer

Victor Osimhen: Asisat Oshoala lambasts Chelsea’s salary offer after failed transfer

Falconets 1-0 Korea: Flourish Sabastine gives Nigeria winning start to FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup

Falconets 1-0 Korea: Flourish Sabastine gives Nigeria winning start to FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup

Bruno Labbadia: 5 things to know about the new Super Eagles manager who has been sacked nine times

Bruno Labbadia: 5 things to know about the new Super Eagles manager who has been sacked nine times

Osimhen, Boniface missing - Top 10 most educated Nigerian footballers of all time

Osimhen, Boniface missing - Top 10 most educated Nigerian footballers of all time

NFF appoints former Bayern Leverkusen manager as Super Eagles coach

NFF appoints former Bayern Leverkusen manager as Super Eagles coach

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

L-R: Labour Party chairman, Julius Abure and Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti. [Facebook/Guardian]

Abure to Otti: Focus on governance, leave party matters to us

Supporters of Asue Ighodalo in FCT has set in motion free transportation for over 5000 registered voters based in the nation's capital. [X, formerly Twitter]

Edo 2024: Ighodalo begins campaign as FCT contingent mobilises over 5,000 voters

Asue Ighodalo is the PDP candidate for the upcoming Edo election.

Foundation, Asue group to transport voters in FCT to Edo to cast their votes

Labour Party governorship candidate in Edo State, Olumide Akpata [X:@OlumideAkpata]

Reactions as Akpata claims Tunde Ednut, Rufai's polls show he'll win in Edo