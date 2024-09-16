ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Fresh twist as SDP, Accord Party merges ahead of Edo guber poll

Segun Adeyemi

The alliance is anticipated to gain further traction, with at least two other political parties expected to endorse Enabulele shortly.

INEC and security agencies have been urged to remain partisan and diligent during the Edo governorship election. [Getty Images]
INEC and security agencies have been urged to remain partisan and diligent during the Edo governorship election. [Getty Images]

Recommended articles

This strategic alliance is expected to significantly boost Enabulele's campaign and position him as a major contender in the race.

Dr Enabulele expressed enthusiasm about the merger, welcoming SDP members and underscoring their commitment to democratic values and governance reform.

"We're thrilled to integrate SDP members into the Accord fold," Enabulele stated. "Their decision to join us reflects a collective desire for democratic governance and a departure from autocratic practices. Together, we're dedicated to delivering fresh and inclusive leadership that every Edo indigene deserves."

ADVERTISEMENT

The merger highlights SDP members' dissatisfaction with the current political environment, which they describe as autocratic.

READ ALSO: Edo 2024: Voters told to ignore fear-mongering amidst peace accord debate

Yakubu Asimu, SDP's Deputy Chairman in Edo State, expressed this sentiment: "We're weary of the entrenched autocracy and lack of progress in Edo State. Joining forces with Accord demonstrates our commitment to change and transparent, accountable government."

The alliance is anticipated to gain further traction, with at least two other political parties expected to endorse Enabulele shortly.

This burgeoning support signifies a potential shift in Edo State's political landscape, reflecting a widespread call for reform and a new governance approach.

ADVERTISEMENT

As the election approaches, the unified parties are rallying for significant change.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

I’ll work against Peter Obi if he becomes running mate to anybody - Aisha Yesufu

I’ll work against Peter Obi if he becomes running mate to anybody - Aisha Yesufu

Fresh twist as SDP, Accord Party merges ahead of Edo guber poll

Fresh twist as SDP, Accord Party merges ahead of Edo guber poll

Jonathan’s ex-media aide sued for ₦5bn in defamation case

Jonathan’s ex-media aide sued for ₦5bn in defamation case

Edo 2024: Voters told to ignore fear-mongering amidst peace accord debate

Edo 2024: Voters told to ignore fear-mongering amidst peace accord debate

Marketers decry Dangote petrol prices exceeding cost of imported fuel

Marketers decry Dangote petrol prices exceeding cost of imported fuel

Commissioner pleads with NDLEA to establish unit to fight drug abuse

Commissioner pleads with NDLEA to establish unit to fight drug abuse

UNIPORT debunks reports of student deaths from alleged cult clash on campus

UNIPORT debunks reports of student deaths from alleged cult clash on campus

Imo Police thwart attack on divisional HQ, neutralise 3 assailants

Imo Police thwart attack on divisional HQ, neutralise 3 assailants

Abuja Delivery Van Union calls on Wike to end extortion over haulage permits

Abuja Delivery Van Union calls on Wike to end extortion over haulage permits

Pulse Sports

‘You can’t cage such players’ - Ex-Super Eagles star claims Eguavoen is a better coach than Peseiro

‘You can’t cage such players’ - Ex-Super Eagles star claims Eguavoen is a better coach than Peseiro

'I carry a lot of pressure with me' - Antonio Conte explains life without Victor Osimhen

'I carry a lot of pressure with me' - Antonio Conte explains life without Victor Osimhen

He was the best - Fabio Capello wastes no time in picking Ballon d'Or winner

He was the best - Fabio Capello wastes no time in picking Ballon d'Or winner

Super Eagles star Wilfred Ndidi beats Jay Jay Okocha’s Premier League record

Super Eagles star Wilfred Ndidi beats Jay Jay Okocha’s Premier League record

Victor Osimhen: Chelsea to save ₦135 Billion by signing exciting alternative to Super Eagles striker

Victor Osimhen: Chelsea to save ₦135 Billion by signing exciting alternative to Super Eagles striker

Saint Lucia: Julien Alfred joins Sha'Carri Richardson in a prestigious league of national honours

Saint Lucia: Julien Alfred joins Sha'Carri Richardson in a prestigious league of national honours

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki [Facebook]

Gov Obaseki alleges police harassment of PDP leaders ahead of Edo election

Monday Okpebholo, Asue Ighodalo and Olumide Akpata. [Facebook]

Edo 2024: PDP accuses APC, Labour Party of "unholy alliance" to exploit voters

Obaseki brought Ighodalo to my house twice to beg me, I turned them down - Wike

Obaseki brought Ighodalo to my house twice to beg me, I turned them down - Wike

Shettima leads APC final rally for Okpebholo ahead of Edo governorship poll [NAN]

Shettima leads APC final rally for Okpebholo ahead of Edo governorship poll