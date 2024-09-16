Fresh twist as SDP, Accord Party merges ahead of Edo guber poll

This strategic alliance is expected to significantly boost Enabulele's campaign and position him as a major contender in the race.

Dr Enabulele expressed enthusiasm about the merger, welcoming SDP members and underscoring their commitment to democratic values and governance reform.

"We're thrilled to integrate SDP members into the Accord fold," Enabulele stated. "Their decision to join us reflects a collective desire for democratic governance and a departure from autocratic practices. Together, we're dedicated to delivering fresh and inclusive leadership that every Edo indigene deserves."

The merger highlights SDP members' dissatisfaction with the current political environment, which they describe as autocratic.

Yakubu Asimu, SDP's Deputy Chairman in Edo State, expressed this sentiment: "We're weary of the entrenched autocracy and lack of progress in Edo State. Joining forces with Accord demonstrates our commitment to change and transparent, accountable government."

The alliance is anticipated to gain further traction, with at least two other political parties expected to endorse Enabulele shortly.

This burgeoning support signifies a potential shift in Edo State's political landscape, reflecting a widespread call for reform and a new governance approach.

