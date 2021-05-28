Edo 2020: PDP hails Gov Obaseki’s victory at Supreme Court

Ologbondiyan said the verdict of the apex court to throw out the petition of All Progressives Congress (APC), was a resounding reinforcement of the popularity of the PDP and Obaseki in Edo as firmly established in the election.

He also commended the judiciary for its courage in upholding justice and the will of the people in the Edo governorship election.

The party urged Obaseki to continue in his commitment towards the development of the state and the wellbeing of his people in line with the PDP manifestoes and ideology.

According to him, these were the reasons he was overwhelmingly re-elected.

Ologbondiyan said that the PDP was proud of Obaseki for the empowerment of the people as well as massive infrastructural development of Edo in critical areas.