Mr Crusoe Osagie, Special Adviser on media and communications strategy to the governor, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Thursday in Benin.

According to him, the governor thanks the president for his wise counsel, saying this will make all Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), supporters and voters to troop out on Saturday.

“We thank the president for his quick intervention urging the security agencies to maintain neutrality in the discharge of their duties on election day and that INEC will also be balanced in its conduct of the election.

“Although the people have been apprehensive but President Buhari’s directive to that effect has doused the tension.

“It has helped to boost the peoples’ confidence to massively troop out on Saturday to vote for Gov. Obaseki’s second term.

“The president is the leader of the All Progressives Congress but he is first president and father of all.

“His call for safety and security of everyone before, during and after the governorship election is the assurance that will ginger the people to massively come out on Saturday.

“Reassuringly, Gov. Obaseki’s achievements in his first tenure will also propel the people to want to come out and support him with their votes to enable him to sustain the ongoing growth and development of Edo,” he said.