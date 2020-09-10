The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the state governorship election is slated for Sept. 19.

The Chairman of the Association, Bishop Oyonnude Kure, who tagged the event, “The Unbeatable God”, disclosed this while briefing newsmen in Benin ahead of the event.

Kure said there was the need for the heads of blocs and God fearing people in the state to come together in one voice to seek the face of God to avoid bloodshed and violence.

According to him, seeking God’s grace before, during and after the election cannot be overemphasised because a peaceful election is critical to the destiny of the citizens of the state.

“CAN hereby calls on all churches, all pastors, all Christians, all God fearing and all good people of Edo for a one-day prayer and fasting for peaceful elections in Edo.

“The prayer service is very crucial and critical to the destiny of the state.

“We all in humility and reverence stand in prayers to call on God Almighty for divine intervention in His mercy and Almightiness for peace like a river in the state before, during and after elections,” Kure said.

The leader of CAN described the Sept. 19, governorship elections as a very crucial moment in determining the destiny of the state bearing in mind the future of the state, and the future of its children.

He noted that integrity, faith and the sustainability of the developmental strides that had since placed the state in an enviable position in the comity of states of the Nigerian federation must be considered while casting the votes.

Bishop Kure urged the Christians and non Christians in the state to foster, promote and maintain peace in the land.

He also tasked them to vote wisely and conscientiously on the day of the election without any fear.