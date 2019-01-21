Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Imohimi Edgal, has warned officers of the command against taking sides with politicians ahead of the general elections; and to discharge their duties responsibly in accordance with the laws of the land.

Edgal stated this during an unscheduled visit to the officers of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), a unit of the Lagos State Police Command, at the Squad’s parade ground in Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos.

The commissioner arrived the unit alongside the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Administration and Finance, DCP Elkanah Ayuba.

He warned the officers not to allow themselves to be used by any politician, stressing that they must display professionalism in the discharge of their duties in the coming elections.

He also called on the officers of the Command to be courteous to members of the public and avoid engaging in acts capable of bringing down what is left of the reputation of the Command and the Force in general.

Edgal commended the officers and men of the Rapid Response Squad for being first responders in times of distress and emergencies in the state.

He also emphasized the need to continue to respond to distress calls speedily and give Lagosians psychological comfort at all times.

"Avoid leaving your beats, handle your arms professionally. You senior officers should supervise your subordinates and ensure total professionalism and remember their allegiance to the Force at all times", he added.

He advised the officers to continue to live up to their responsibilities.

Edgal's redeployment from Lagos on January 13, 2019 was immediately reversed.

The Lagos Police boss was accused of not doing enough to prevent the violence that erupted at the Lagos APC campaign flag-off rally of January 8, 2019.

Edgal has been accused of being close friends with Lagos Governor Akinwunmi Ambode and allegedly carrying out the governor's bidding.