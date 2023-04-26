Ebonyi state election petition tribunal relocates to Abuja

This directive has forced the shutdown of the election petition Tribunal office at the Ebonyi State Judiciary Headquarters in Abakaliki, as announced by the Secretary of the Tribunal, Nyior Henry Sekulla on Wednesday, April 26, 2023.

All procedures relating to matters before the Tribunal will continue in Abuja, according to Sekulla. He added that the relocation was a directive from the Honourable Justice Mensem, President Court of Appeal – HPCA, through the Deputy Chief Registrar, Election Petition Tribunal (EPT) Headquarters Abuja.

Sekulla also made it known that the petitioners, counsel to parties, and the general public should take note of the relocation and be informed accordingly.

He stated that "the EPT sitting here in Abakaliki thereby ceases to operate in Abakaliki as at 26-04-23; filings of processes, taking of proceedings, etc. shall henceforth continue at Abuja."

Reasons behind the relocation were not disclosed by Henry, but sources say that the decision may have been taken to ensure a more neutral ground for the Tribunal proceedings.