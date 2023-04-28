The sports category has moved to a new website.
Ebonyi LP decries relocation of election tribunal to Abuja

News Agency Of Nigeria

"We are not comfortable with the cessation of operation and decision of moving the EPT sitting to Abuja," he said.

Mr Godwin Jioke
Mr Godwin Jioke (Ebonyitimesnews)

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, on Wednesday directed the tribunal to relocate to Abuja immediately.

The State Chairman of the Party, Mr Godwin Jioke, consequently told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abakaliki, that the shutdown of the court in the state was worrisome to its party.

“We are not comfortable with the cessation of operation and decision of moving the EPT sitting to Abuja.

“The decision has to be reconsidered and allow matters to be handled in the state where elections took place,” Jioke said.

Mr Sylvester Amah, a Legal Practitioner, said there could be reasons for the relocation, ranging from insecurity, logistics and funding.

“The team of the tribunal could be looking for a neutral environment where political parties would not claim ownership of the process.

“Yes, I okayed the relocation and I believe it will allow all processes relating to the matters before the tribunal to gain equity, fair hearing and justice.

“It will be fair hearing and justice. It will also avoid laying claims, interference and perversion of justice,” Amah said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

President-Elect, Bola Tinubu (TheCable)

Tinubu breaks silence on health concerns after 34 days in Paris

Mathew C Eze

NDLEA places Lagos-based skit maker under close watch

Guinean Ambassador reveals details behind viral Tinubu helicopter video

Guinean Ambassador reveals details behind viral Tinubu helicopter video

Adeleke recalls how Adeboye prophesied his emergence as Osun governor in 2018

Adeleke recalls how Adeboye prophesied his emergence as Osun governor in 2018