ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Ebonyi Guber: PDP alleges plot to disrupt polls

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ebonyi chapter, said it has uncovered an orchestrated plot by one of the major political parties to disrupt the March 11 governorship and state house of Assembly elections in Ebonyi.

People's Democratic Party, PDP flags (Leadership)
People's Democratic Party, PDP flags (Leadership)

Chief Austin Edeze, the Director General (DG) of the PDP Governorship Campaign Council (GCC), who did not name the party, stated this during a press conference on Sunday in Anakaliki.

Recommended articles

Edeze alleged that the party had procured and distributed over 1,500 AK-47 rifles to its agents to cause mayhem and guarantee its victory in the March 11 elections in the state.

The DG further alleged that the guns were distributed four per ward across the 171 wards in the state as they were prepared to do whatever it takes to secure electoral victory against all odds.

ADVERTISEMENT

He, therefore, called on the security agencies in the state to step in and mop up illegal arms and ammunition in the hands of hoodlums and other unlicensed persons in the state ahead of the polls.

Edeze emphasised that PDP was robbed of its presidential victory in the state and would not allow such to repeat itself in the governorship election.

“Having been robbed, I’m not sure we will be robbed again. We are aware that a certain political party, out of fear of losing the election and sheer desperation, has shared AK-47 rifles in the 171 wards in the state.

“You can imagine how many we have in each ward. We have over 1,500 AK 47 rifles waiting to be used in the next election.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We will not be silent. We shall protect our votes and we shall win. The PDP governorship candidate will come out victorious in the March l1 election,” Edeze said.

“We are calling on police, the State Security Service (SSS), the army and other security agencies to guarantee the safety of the voters and the sanctity of the ballot in the March 11election,” the party said.

On the alleged killing of Mr Ozoemena Nkwuda, a PDP supporter, and a serving corps member at a polling unit in Izzi Local Government Area of the state by suspected political thugs during the last presidential election, the DG urged the police to fish out the killers and bring them to justice.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

2023 Election: Atiku leads PDP protest to INEC headquarters in Abuja

2023 Election: Atiku leads PDP protest to INEC headquarters in Abuja

No official alliance talk between PDP, LP in Lagos — PDP Spokesperson

No official alliance talk between PDP, LP in Lagos — PDP Spokesperson

Ebonyi Guber: PDP alleges plot to disrupt polls

Ebonyi Guber: PDP alleges plot to disrupt polls

Buhari seeks duty-free market access for least developed countries

Buhari seeks duty-free market access for least developed countries

Igbos contribute immensely to Lagos prosperity — Jandor

Igbos contribute immensely to Lagos prosperity — Jandor

2023 Elections: Congratulate President-elect Tinubu, Adighije urges Obi

2023 Elections: Congratulate President-elect Tinubu, Adighije urges Obi

Ohanaeze says Peter Obi is not destined to win 2023 presidential election

Ohanaeze says Peter Obi is not destined to win 2023 presidential election

Abia PDP rejects Presidential/NASS elections results

Abia PDP rejects Presidential/NASS elections results

LP's Lagos governorship candidate GRV wants to replace danfo buses

LP's Lagos governorship candidate GRV wants to replace danfo buses

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

INEC Boss, Mahmood Yakubu

FACT CHECK: Did INEC record same results for Bauchi and Gombe States?

L-R: Presidential candidates of Labour Party, ZLP, and APC, Peter Obi, Dan Nwanyanwu, and Bola Tinubu respectively. [Twitter:@FSyusuf]

Can a candidate become president without 25% of votes in FCT? [Pulse Explainer]

President Muhammadu Buhari joins prayers for unity, peace as Muslims end Tafsir. (Global Village Extra)

Buhari apologises: Why I approved CBN naira redesign policy

Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar. (Channels TV)

A drug baron has won election in Nigeria - Atiku quotes Austrian Newspaper