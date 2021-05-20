Ebonyi Governor Umahi says South East not willing to break away from Nigeria

The region has been involved in agitation to break away from the country over the past decades, a leftover of the agitation that led to the Nigerian Civil War in 1967.

Numerous separatist groups have accused the Nigerian government of discrimination against the region of the Igbo tribe, and demanded a referendum to create a separate nation of Biafra.

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has risen over the years to become one of the most prominent groups for the agitation, and its Eastern Security Network (ESN) has been blamed for the recent wave of insecurity in the region.

Many security facilities have been attacked, with dozens of officers killed, and numerous offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) burnt in the region in the past few months.

While speaking at the Presidential Villa on Thursday, May 20, 2021, Umahi said the situation in the region is a mixture of reality, fake news, and war propaganda.

He said a lot of people have been brainwashed about the proposed Biafra, and condemned the calls for elections not to hold in the region in 2023.

"In the south east, we don't want war, we don't want to secede.

"We want to be a part of a fair Nigeria where justice, equity and freedom exist," he said.