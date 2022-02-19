Ebonyi Deputy Speaker says he’ll remain in PDP despite APC ‘harassment’

Odefa said he has been harassed to join the All Progressives Congress (APC) saying he would be an ingrate if he leaves the PDP.

The lawmaker said this on Saturday, February 19, 2022, during a press briefing in Abakaliki, the state capital.

He said since the state governor, Dave Umahi dumped the PDP for the ruling APC, there had been speculations on where he belongs politically.

Odefa said, “The constitution also spells out in clear terms the conditions that could engender defection from the political party on whose platform one is elected to another political party.

“Also, it is well established legislative tradition and convention that a lawmaker who wishes to defect from his political party to another political party is required to formally write to the Speaker of the House informing him or her and other lawmakers in plenary of such decision.

“It is on record that I have never taken this decision and no such letter has ever been read on the floor of Ebonyi State House of Assembly.

“Consequently, this press briefing is to unequivocally state that I have remained a loyal party man and that is not about to change any time soon.

“My party, the Peoples Democratic Party from the Ward, Local Government, State and at the National levels remain at peace, united, and do not in any way present the avenue that could engender my defection from the party to another political party.

The lawmaker also said he does not have any moral ground to dump the PDP because he is a major beneficiary of the party.

He said, “Also, I am a major beneficiary of the benevolence and good standing of the PDP. Infact, I am the most privileged lawmaker in the history of the Ebonyi State House of Assembly, having been elected into the House for a record four terms, all on the solid platform of the PDP.

“I do not have any moral grounds or justification to abandon the party that has been so good to me. Moreso, after extensive consultations with my constituents at different levels, my constituents have made it clear that they remain loyal to the PDP and would want me to remain in the party, as their representative. Of course, democratic representation is all about the wishes of the people. After all, if I go against the wishes of my constituents, I may have failed the primary duty of a lawmaker and that would be political hara-kiri.

“I, therefore, hereby affirm that I remain a loyal, committed and proud member of the PDP, Ebonyi State Chapter. Consequent to the foregoing, I am aware that there are already some clandestine moves to possibly incarcerate, intimidate, and harass me; members of my family, and my political associates.

“I am also aware that there is an illegal move to remove me as the Deputy Speaker of the Ebonyi House of Assembly, a position that my colleagues have found me worthy and capable of manning for some years now. I am assuring our party members, my supporters, and constituents that I remain firm on the side of the law and shall deploy all legal means to protect my fundamental human rights.”

It would be recalled that governor Umahi dumped the PDP in November 2020 for the APC.