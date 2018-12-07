Pulse.ng logo
2019: Ebonyi APC chairman drums support for Buhari’s re-election

Nwachukwu made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abakaliki on Friday.

  • Published:
President Muhammadu Buhari play 2019: Ebonyi APC chairman drums support for Buhari’s re-election (Twitter/@raufaregbesola)

Chief Eze Nwachukwu, the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ebonyi, has called on Igbos to massively vote for  President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019 presidential election, saying Buhari would back  power-shift  to  the South-East  in 2023.

Nwachukwu made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abakaliki on Friday.

“Only Buhari has the capacity to keep to the promise because he has a track record of proven integrity and honesty.

“He loves the South-East region and he has proved this love by a number of infrastructure development sited in the Zone and his appointment of Igbos into key federal positions.

“Buhari and APC have assured the zone and we are convinced that he will shift  power to South-East zone after  his second term in office in 2023.

“There is no deceit in the promise. What we need to do as a people is to queue behind and support Mr President to realise his second term bid because that is the opportunity we have to taste the number one  position in the nearest possible time,” Nwachukwu said.

He described  as unrealistic the  purported promise by Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the PDP Presidential candidate, to serve for four years  and hand over power to Mr Peter Obi, his running mate in 2023.

He, therefore, urged the Igbo political elite, the intelligentsia, traditional rulers and the business community  to resist the  ‘fake’ promise.

According to Nwachukwu, the President has performed well in infrastructure development, human empowerment, anti- graft fight, security, economy and enhancement of  the country’s image internationally to deserve re-election in 2019.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

X
